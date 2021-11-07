Honaker football coach Doug Hubbard retiring after 39 years

“Without Coach Hubbard,” Stout said. “I don’t even think I would be here.”

There are countless others who went on to have success in all walks of life after playing for Hubbard at Honaker.

“I did get a football scholarship at Lees-McRae thanks to him, and it paid for two years of college,” Sizemore said.

The game has evolved and so have those playing it since 1983 as Hubbard has seen things change through the generations.

“When I started I had a basic set of rules, and it worked great for several years,” Hubbard said. “But you come along where we’re at now in society, and you still have to have your basic rules, but you have to understand also that you’ve got to be a tad more flexible because these kids are coming from different family lifestyles, different worlds than say 20 years ago.

“Your parents may make sure you have everything you need to be here, while another kid has parents that are strung out on drugs who don’t care where they are as long as they aren’t bothering them. He’s a-going to have a little tougher time than this kid, and you have to understand that.”