Hometown Stories: World War II veteran honored with handmade quilt

“How many in here are 76 or older?” the veteran asked the crowd.

“I’m sure many of you watched the Olympics in Tokyo last month. If you noticed the aerial views of the coliseum, believe me, it didn’t look like that 76 years ago,” Boothroy said. “There was a lot of war damage to the city of Tokyo.”

At age 17, in September 1943, Boothroy enlisted in the Navy. He was actually turned down the first time he tried to enlist because he was considered underweight for his height of 6 feet.

He was first assigned to a blimp base in Texas to hunt for German submarines in the gulf.

Boothroy later served as a weather observer on the USS Missouri, the flagship of Fleet Admiral William Halsey, consisting of five battleships, four aircraft carriers and 30 destroyers.

He was one of six weather observers on the battleship who rotated working around the clock.

“The reason weather was so important was Admiral Halsey liked to hide his fleet in the edge of hurricanes — in the Pacific they were called typhoons — so the Japanese couldn’t find us easily,” explained Boothroy.