Hometown Stories: World War II veteran honored with handmade quilt

ABINGDON, Va. — A 95-year-old World War II veteran has been honored with a Quilt of Valor, a handmade quilt designed to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comfort and healing.
With his wife, Mary, by his side, Doyle Boothroy was wrapped in the quilt — stitched by the hands of local volunteers — during a ceremony last week at the VFW Post 1994 in Abingdon.
“We plan to use the quilt as a coverlet or display,” said Mary. “It’s a beautiful quilt.”
A label attached to each quilt shows the date, the quilt’s maker and the name of the recipient.
Dawn Kuhn, Department of Virginia VFW Auxiliary chaplain, presented the quilt to Boothroy on behalf of Karen Northup, the group leader of the Virginia Highlands Quilts of Valor, a nonprofit organization in Abingdon that makes quilts for service members and veterans of war.
Northup participated in the ceremony via a Zoom presentation. Other representatives attending the ceremony via Zoom included Butch Schupska, the Department of Virginia VFW commander, and Carol Vangi, Department of Virginia VFW president.
During the ceremony, members of the audience were given the opportunity to address Boothroy.
Jessica Edwards, a teacher at Cornerstone Christian Academy, said, “I thank you for living a life in front of us and in front of our young people that we can look up to. You’re a blessing to everyone who knows you.”
The teacher said Boothroy is like a “resident grandpa” to the students at the academy who hear about his war stories when he volunteers at the school.
The 76th anniversary
The ceremony, sponsored by the Virginia Highlands Quilts of Valor Group, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1994 and Auxiliary Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1994, was appropriately held Sept. 2, marking the 76th anniversary of the signing of the treaty of the formal surrender of the Japanese forces to the Allied Powers.
Boothroy was there to see it all happen 76 years ago.
The veteran, who served as an aerographer’s mate second class, witnessed the signing of the peace treaty in 1945 aboard the USS Missouri that formally ended World War II.
“I didn’t realize the importance historically until 20 years later,” said Boothroy, who was only 19 at the time.
World War II veterans Henry Hooker and Jack Booher, both also of Abingdon, attended the ceremony to see their war buddy receive the honor. Hooker served in the infantry during the Battle of the Bulge. Booher was a belly gunner in a B-17 flying fortress, flying 25 bombing missions over Europe.
At times choking back tears, Boothroy delivered his presentation remarks and transported audience members back to the day when the Japanese surrendered on board the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.
“How many in here are 76 or older?” the veteran asked the crowd.
“I’m sure many of you watched the Olympics in Tokyo last month. If you noticed the aerial views of the coliseum, believe me, it didn’t look like that 76 years ago,” Boothroy said. “There was a lot of war damage to the city of Tokyo.”
At age 17, in September 1943, Boothroy enlisted in the Navy. He was actually turned down the first time he tried to enlist because he was considered underweight for his height of 6 feet.
He was first assigned to a blimp base in Texas to hunt for German submarines in the gulf.
Boothroy later served as a weather observer on the USS Missouri, the flagship of Fleet Admiral William Halsey, consisting of five battleships, four aircraft carriers and 30 destroyers.
He was one of six weather observers on the battleship who rotated working around the clock.
“The reason weather was so important was Admiral Halsey liked to hide his fleet in the edge of hurricanes — in the Pacific they were called typhoons — so the Japanese couldn’t find us easily,” explained Boothroy.
The first release of an atomic bomb occurred on Aug. 6, with 140,000 killed in Hiroshima, followed by another bomb over Nagasaki that ended the war.
Aboard the USS Missouri, four decks above the main deck, Boothroy watched as the peace treaty was signed between the Allied and Japanese forces.
“We could look right down four decks and see what was going on. The atmosphere during the signing was solemn. There was no ‘whoopee, we won.’ The attitude was ‘the damn war is over, let’s go home.’”
After the fleet disbanded, Boothroy went home to Goodland, Kansas, for a 30-day leave. With more than a year left to serve in the Navy, he was assigned to Kodiak, Alaska. He was later transferred to a weather station above the Arctic Circle.
His service in the Navy was completed in 1947.
Boothroy took advantage of the GI Bill and went to college at Iowa State to pursue civil engineering. After graduating, he worked for a steel company for 40 years before retiring to Abingdon.
Quilts of Valor Foundation
The quilt received by Boothroy was made by members of the Virginia Highlands Quilts of Valor, headquartered in Abingdon. The local group of approximately 10 members is part of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, whose mission is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing quilts.
Each quilt is made by volunteer members who contribute various parts to the production.
Serving Southwest Virginia from Smyth to Lee counties, the Virginia Highlands group has made and awarded as many as 135 quilts.
With hundreds of groups organized across the country, the Quilts of Valor Foundation has awarded as many as 279,000 quilts worldwide.
According to Northup, the 501 (c)(3) nonprofit awards quilts to people who have been nominated through a national process. Once the information is entered, they are assigned to different geographic areas.
The movement was founded by Catherine Roberts in Seaford, Delaware, in 2003. Roberts was a “Blue Star” mom at the time her son served in Iraq.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.