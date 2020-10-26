Hometown Stories: Two Holston High School grads to receive FFA Degree

DAMASCUS, Va. — Two Holston High School graduates have been selected to receive the American FFA Degree, the highest degree achievable in the National FFA, a school-based national youth leadership development organization.

Instead of walking across a stage in Indianapolis, Indiana, this week, Pride Arrington, 20, and Rylee Toothman,19, will settle for accepting their awards held virtually at the 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo on Oct. 27-29.

RFD-TV will cover the award ceremonies, available on some cable providers and on channel 231 on Dish and channel 345 on DirecTV. A livestream of the ceremony will be available on the National FFA website at www.ffa.org.

Each year, the degrees are given to a select group of students in recognition of their years of academic and professional excellence.

Arrington and Toothman are among 4,136 FFA students to receive the American Degrees this year.

According to Kelsey Davidson, agriculture teacher and FFA advisor at Holston High School, only 1 percent of the 700,000 FFA members throughout the country receive the award of distinction.

“These students have gone above and beyond in order to qualify for this very important honor,” she said.