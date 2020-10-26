 Skip to main content
Hometown Stories: Two Holston High School grads to receive FFA Degree
Hometown Stories: Two Holston High School grads to receive FFA Degree

BHC 10262020 National FFA Pride Arrington 1

Pride Arrington is one of two Holston High School graduates that have been selected to receive the American FFA Degree, the highest degree achievable in the National FFA, a school-based national youth leadership development organization.

 Carolyn R. Wilson/Special to the Herald Courier

DAMASCUS, Va. — Two Holston High School graduates have been selected to receive the American FFA Degree, the highest degree achievable in the National FFA, a school-based national youth leadership development organization.

Instead of walking across a stage in Indianapolis, Indiana, this week, Pride Arrington, 20, and Rylee Toothman,19, will settle for accepting their awards held virtually at the 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo on Oct. 27-29.

BHC 10262020 National FFA Rylee Toothman

Rylee Toothman is one of two Holston High School graduates that have been selected to receive the American FFA Degree, the highest degree achievable in the National FFA, a school-based national youth leadership development organization.

RFD-TV will cover the award ceremonies, available on some cable providers and on channel 231 on Dish and channel 345 on DirecTV. A livestream of the ceremony will be available on the National FFA website at www.ffa.org.

Each year, the degrees are given to a select group of students in recognition of their years of academic and professional excellence.

Arrington and Toothman are among 4,136 FFA students to receive the American Degrees this year.

According to Kelsey Davidson, agriculture teacher and FFA advisor at Holston High School, only 1 percent of the 700,000 FFA members throughout the country receive the award of distinction.

“These students have gone above and beyond in order to qualify for this very important honor,” she said.

Each recipient of the American FFA Degree receives a gold American FFA Degree key and certificate after being recognized at the national convention.

Sponsored by Case IH, Elanco Animal Health and Syngenta, the award recognizes demonstrated ability and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing or service programs.

“Both of these young men are fine outstanding young adults and were very active in our FFA program at the school,” said Lawrence Cox, horticulture teacher and FFA advisor, who also worked with students during their FFA careers.

“The American degree is the hardest degree to earn in FFA. It’s the capstone of all of their involvement in the program.

“The reality is kids are not going into agriculture like they were a hundred years ago, so it’s hard for students to obtain the American FFA Degree,” he said. “Students have to invest so much time in their projects.”

Cox explained FFA students first must receive a series of state degrees in order to qualify for the American FFA Degree.

Typically, the students apply for the American FFA Degree one year after they graduate from high school and 12 months before the national convention at which the degree is to be granted.

In addition to demonstrating outstanding leadership abilities and civic involvement, qualifying FFA members must complete a Supervised Agricultural Experience which is similar to an independent study.

‘Raised around horses’

Toothman said his work on his family’s horse farm in Damascus served as his SAE during his high school years.

“I’ve been raised around horses and always worked around them,” Toothman said. “I dedicated a lot of time during my four years of high school working with horses. It’s been very rewarding.”

His daily chores included feeding, cleaning stalls, exercising the horses and caring for the overall health of the horses.

“I think I made an impression with the judges because of the dedication and drive it required each year.”

Additionally, Toothman participated in various programs during high school, including the Forestry Career Development Event which teaches students to diagnose forest disorders, and manage forests and forest inventory.

He participated in livestock judging events, chapter and fundraiser events, and helping younger members excel at FFA programs.

One of his favorite activities was representing his chapter in a parliamentary procedure competition. The event encourages students how to effectively participate in a business meeting.

“It required a lot of knowledge, problem-solving and thinking on your feet,” Toothman said.

Toothman and his fellow members placed first in the state in 2019 and later competed nationally.

Toothman plans to pursue a criminal law degree at Texas A&M University.

Full-time farmer

Arrington’s accomplishments during his school career are almost too many to mention.

Serving as chapter sentinel and chapter treasurer, Arrington was a FFA member all four years at the high school where he won numerous awards as a FFA member.

The most notable honor was being presented the FFA Star Farmer Award, one of the top five FFA recognitions awarded in Virginia.

He was awarded first-place recognition in a state tractor driving competition that was held at the Virginia Beef Expo, and later went on to compete in the national competition.

At graduation in 2018, Arrington had received a certificate for completing a welding program at the Washington County Career and Technical Center. On the farm, he welds bush hogs, mowing machines and rakes when the machinery breaks.

When Pride was a junior, he received a Supervised Agriculture Experience award for his sheep production. The proficiency awards recognize students who have exemplary accomplishments outside of the classroom. During his sophomore year, he won the state proficiency in swine production.

Pride was in the first group of students at the school to pass a test for the Collegiate Principles of Livestock Judging and Evaluation Credentialing.

He was a state winner in a Beef Production Entrepreneurship competition that recognizes the student for operating his own beef cattle production.

“The American FFA Degree a big accomplishment for me,” said Arrington, who is now a full-time farmer in Washington County.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.

