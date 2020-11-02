Hometown Stories: New SW Va. 4-H director passionate about innovation

ABINGDON, Va. — More than six months after taking the helm of a local nonprofit, Jeanette Reynolds said the time is right for innovation.
Reynolds, who became the executive director of Southwest Virginia 4-H Educational Center in March, is passionate about strategic planning and leadership development.
The 4-H Center has provided once-in-a-lifetime experiences for youth and adults from across the region and beyond for 60 years.
“We have a tremendous opportunity right now, in part because of challenges related to COVID-19, to reinvent ourselves and respond to the needs of the community,” Reynolds said.
Part of this effort will be the development of new programs for youth, adults and families.
Reynolds explained that the cancellation of 2020 and 2021 Road Scholar retreats traditionally held at the center will leave a gap in programming that will cost the nonprofit substantial funding, which accounts for more than 20 weeks of programming typically provided each year.
As a result, Reynolds is exploring ideas for new programs that will serve not only older adults but also youth and families. These will be planned over the winter for a launch in 2021.
Reynolds said programs being designed include a wilderness education passport series for youth who can learn different outdoor orienteering and survival skills while participating in excursions like fishing and hiking trips; a retreat specifically for trail runners; family camp; and community events like storytelling nights and open mics.
“We hope that registration information will be available by early spring at the latest,” she said.
“We’re also reaching out beyond our existing network to bring on board the skills, experiences and knowledge that will help the 4-H Center navigate the challenges and opportunities that lay ahead.”
According to her, six new directors have been elected to the 4-H Center’s board of directors, to fill existing vacancies.
New members starting their terms in 2021 include Joshua Cumbow, commonwealth’s attorney for Washington County; Lance DeBord, senior ecologist of Artemis Consulting Services; Kathryn Garrett, recreation office manager for the town of Abingdon; Keith Harless, town manager of Pennington Gap; Shane Hensley, owner of Pinnacle Entertainment Group; and Duane Miller, executive director of LENOWISCO Planning District Commission.
“These individuals will help us better plan for the future and strengthen our operations. I am absolutely thrilled to work with each of them and the rest of our directors and advisory council,” Reynolds said.
Sense of ownership
“But, the 4-H Center doesn’t belong to its board of directors or its staff. It belongs to the entire regional community,” said the director.
“The kids and teens who are currently involved in programs at the center and those who have graduated from camps have a strong sense of ownership here. I want to see that expanded and activated.
“I think that’s the way it used to be when the 4-H Center organization was established in 1958 — it was created by the community, for the community.”
Reynolds speaks fondly of the 4-H Center as having a personality that creates a sense of belonging and place.
“I would love for us to be identified as a community resource, as well as an entity that contributes toward the cultivation of community.”
Drawn to the outdoors
Reynolds, a native of Shenandoah County, Virginia, compared the culture of her home place with that of Southwest Virginia. In fact, her grandmother is from Floyd County. She met Reynolds’ grandfather in Blacksburg when he worked at Virginia Tech in the 1940s after serving in World War II.
A plethora of outdoor opportunities drew Reynolds, her husband, and stepdaughter to the region six months ago.
“For my husband, that means a lot of time spent fishing. For me, it has meant a lot of hiking and trail running. Our stepdaughter, Ava, has been completing her college course work remotely while working at Jamestown 4-H Educational Center this semester, so we’re very proud of her,” said Reynolds.
“This region is a place where I want to make a positive impact. There’s something really special about being able to relate to the experiences of the youth you serve,” said the director, who joined her local 4-H club at age 9. An active member throughout high school, she served on the 4-H Council in her county. She showed livestock at the Shenandoah County Fair, attended Virginia 4-H Congress and served as a delegate to the 1998 National 4-H Congress in Atlanta.
“I committed myself very early to work in the nonprofit field. Serving as summer staff for the Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center was one of my first forays into professional youth development,” Reynolds said.
After graduating with a communication degree from Randolph-Macon Woman’s College in 2005, Reynolds worked with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Virginia before leaving the country to serve in the U.S. Peace Corps in Lautoka, Fiji, where from 2006-2008 she helped residents of a housing project establish a parent-led education advocacy group, which continues to operate today.
“It was my lifelong ambition at the time to serve in the Peace Corps. Growing up in 4-H, and through other church and school activities, I became very invested in the importance and value of volunteering,” she said. “For my work as a teenager, I received acknowledgment from the United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley as Volunteer of the Year in 2001 — that was wonderful encouragement.”
Reynolds has gained a diversity of professional experience, having served as programs and communication director at an environmental nonprofit that produces the second largest Earth Day celebration in the country; as director of development of KRTU 91.7 FM at Trinity University — an FCC-licensed non-commercial educational radio station; and as a partner engagement specialist working to support over 130 other nonprofits at SA2020 in San Antonio.
Most recently, Reynolds returned to earthday365, formally known as St. Louis Earth Day, to serve as interim executive director, where she helped the organization regain financial and organizational stability.
Throughout the years, Reynolds has also volunteered for numerous nonprofit organizations in San Antonio and St. Louis including recently serving on the board of directors for a Texas State Natural Area and coaching with Girls on the Run.
Giving back
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the health of the public as well as the economy of the country.
Virginia’s 4-H Centers are no exception.
Because of the pandemic, overnight camp and many in-person events were not possible this year, resulting in financial hardships for six 4-H camping centers throughout Virginia.
Concerns about COVID-19 also prevented the 4-H Centers in Virginia from renting their facilities to user groups and community partners. This has resulted in short- and long-term negative financial impacts on the centers.
“Each state structures and supports their 4-H camping programs differently,” Reynolds said. “In Virginia, the six 4-H Centers are independently registered nonprofit organizations and responsible for generating the majority of funds required to operate.
‘So, while we are independent organizations, we are affiliated with the Virginia Cooperative Extension through Virginia Tech, which is why a significant part of our annual operations is focused on producing 4-H Junior Camp every summer that serves around 1,500 youth from 13 counties across Southwest Virginia,” Reynolds said.
Across the state, more than 15,000 youths learn and grow through programs at Virginia 4-H Centers annually.
“While there is great uncertainty and true urgency to the financial situation at ours and all the Virginia 4-H Centers, we do feel supported by our community and stakeholders,” Reynolds said.
“This is an emergency but we do not feel alone. If there were ever a time to ask for help, or step in to support this historic organization, it is now.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.