Hometown Stories: New SW Va. 4-H director passionate about innovation

“I think that’s the way it used to be when the 4-H Center organization was established in 1958 — it was created by the community, for the community.”

Reynolds speaks fondly of the 4-H Center as having a personality that creates a sense of belonging and place.

“I would love for us to be identified as a community resource, as well as an entity that contributes toward the cultivation of community.”

Drawn to the outdoors

Reynolds, a native of Shenandoah County, Virginia, compared the culture of her home place with that of Southwest Virginia. In fact, her grandmother is from Floyd County. She met Reynolds’ grandfather in Blacksburg when he worked at Virginia Tech in the 1940s after serving in World War II.

A plethora of outdoor opportunities drew Reynolds, her husband, and stepdaughter to the region six months ago.

“For my husband, that means a lot of time spent fishing. For me, it has meant a lot of hiking and trail running. Our stepdaughter, Ava, has been completing her college course work remotely while working at Jamestown 4-H Educational Center this semester, so we’re very proud of her,” said Reynolds.