Hometown Stories: Author’s new romantic novel set in Abingdon

After attending her first writer’s conference in 2015, her novel-writing journey began to soar. Ferguson learned that a literary agent, who acts as a middle person between authors and publishers, could get her work noticed.

“It takes years to get that first publishing contract. The competition is fierce. A lot of writers give up along the way,” she said.

“I started writing in 2011, but I didn’t have my first book contract until 2019. I had nothing for years. But, the second I got a book contract, a ton of opportunities opened up.

“It’s like once you get your foot in the door, it almost explodes and you have to figure out where to place your attention.

“It’s been a really encouraging experience since my first book deal,” said the author, who has learned to write while juggling the responsibilities of parenting.

“I’ve read that in his early days, Stephen King would write while sitting on his washing machine. I’m very much in the same type of world,” she said with a laugh.

“It would be very poetic if I could say that I retreat to a special place to write. But, in reality, I sneak into a bathroom to write for a few minutes while my children are occupied — writing wherever and however I can.”