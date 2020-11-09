Hometown Stories: Author’s new romantic novel set in Abingdon

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A local romantic comedy author has chosen Abingdon for the setting of her sophomore novel.
Melissa Ferguson, of Bristol, Tennessee, will keep her readers laughing when her new book, “The Cul-de-Sac War” is released this week by Amazon and other major booksellers.
The feel-good novel refers to several landmarks in town, including the Barter Theatre, which inspired the story.
Combining love with laughter, the light-hearted romance follows her 2019 novel, “The Dating Charade.”
“I want my readers to be entertained — to laugh and escape from the serious things going on right now in the world,” said Ferguson, 34, a stay-at-home mother who homeschools her 3-year-old daughter and 5-year-old twins.
“But also, perhaps most importantly, my desire is that readers walk away with a sense of hope — of looking forward,” she said.
Her biggest inspiration for the story came from the setting.
“I live in the area where this book takes place, and one of my favorite activities is to go to the Barter Theatre. Abingdon just reminds me of a Hallmark kind of town.
“One day while I was there watching a musical with my daughter, I was struck by the idea of not only writing a book set in Abingdon, but also introducing readers to some of my favorite places in town,” she said.
A character’s journey
“The Cul-de-Sac War” takes the reader on the journey of Bree Leake — a young woman who can’t seem to settle down anywhere.
“She can’t stay in a relationship, she jumps from job to job and place to place because she’s never quite satisfied,” said Ferguson.
Just as she’s about to move on from her minor stage role at the Barter, her parents make her an offer she can’t refuse. Bree is offered her grandmother’s house — something she’s always wanted — in exchange for putting down roots for a year.
Her dreams are coming true until she meets her handsome, but irritating neighbor, Chip McBride.
Knowing that she must stay put for a year, Bree devises a plan to drive Chip out of the neighborhood. The two engage in a humorous prank war, discovering that a thin line exists between love and hate.
“One of my favorite characters in the book is ‘Evie,’ the housemate who was a caregiver for the main character’s grandmother before she died. She’s a super quirky costume designer at Barter Theatre.”
Ferguson said one of her favorite pastimes is to use friends and acquaintances from her own life as characters in her books.
“Even though these characters are inspired by people I meet, they end up forming their own identities. It’s like you watch them unfold. It’s amazing how they come to life on their own terms.”
The author took real facts about landmarks in town, such as The Martha Washington Inn, The Tavern, and the Barter Theatre, and gave them a humorous twist in the story.
“The town, the setting, the landmarks — they are more than an inspiration,” said Ferguson. “The book was written about these places, but I took liberties using my own imagination to make the story more humorous and authentic for me.”
The author also writes about things going on in her own life.
“No matter how wonderful a moment might be, I sometimes don’t feel totally content in my situation. Whether it’s realizing that I can’t stay in this moment forever, or knowing that other people in the world are suffering, there’s still a tiny speck of something that’s not perfect,” Ferguson said.
“Perhaps, that may be why I created the main character as someone who is sometimes discontent with life around her.
“There’s a quote from C.S. Lewis that says, ‘If we find ourselves with a desire that nothing in this world can satisfy, the most probable explanation is that we were made for another world.’
“I want readers to feel that recognition of hope, of looking forward,” she said.
‘Serious from day one’
Growing up in Roanoke, Virginia, Ferguson never dreamed she would one day enter the writing field. She graduated from King University in 2008 with a psychology degree, followed by a master’s degree in biblical studies from Asbury Theological Seminary in Wilmore, Kentucky. She has served as a lecturer in the religion department at King University, and a teen director for the YMCA’s after-school program in Bristol, Tennessee.
In 2011, she accompanied her husband on a trip to Ohio on what was supposed to be a short-term business trip.
“He was renovating an apartment complex that was supposed to take just six weeks. I ended up in an extended-stay hotel with nothing to do for 13 hours at a time while he was working.
“I couldn’t pursue a job, there was no kitchen, and I had no friends.”
Ferguson read a series of books to pass the time. Then something happened — something rather magical, she said.
She pulled out her computer and began typing.
“When I started writing, I didn’t stop. I was serious from day one.”
Ferguson worked on her first book for four years before shelving it for another day.
“I really didn’t know what I was doing back then,” she said.
After attending her first writer’s conference in 2015, her novel-writing journey began to soar. Ferguson learned that a literary agent, who acts as a middle person between authors and publishers, could get her work noticed.
“It takes years to get that first publishing contract. The competition is fierce. A lot of writers give up along the way,” she said.
“I started writing in 2011, but I didn’t have my first book contract until 2019. I had nothing for years. But, the second I got a book contract, a ton of opportunities opened up.
“It’s like once you get your foot in the door, it almost explodes and you have to figure out where to place your attention.
“It’s been a really encouraging experience since my first book deal,” said the author, who has learned to write while juggling the responsibilities of parenting.
“I’ve read that in his early days, Stephen King would write while sitting on his washing machine. I’m very much in the same type of world,” she said with a laugh.
“It would be very poetic if I could say that I retreat to a special place to write. But, in reality, I sneak into a bathroom to write for a few minutes while my children are occupied — writing wherever and however I can.”
In addition to working on two new full-length novels, Ferguson is partnering with two other writers to produce a collection of novellas or short novels. Her novella, “Pining for You,” will feature a Christmas tree farm in April in Damascus.
“The Cul-de-Sac War” (HarperCollins/Thomas Nelson, soft cover, $15.99; also available in audio and e-book) will be released Nov. 10 and is available at Amazon and other major booksellers listed on the website. The book also will be available at Target beginning Dec. 29.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.
