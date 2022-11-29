Homeless veterans donation deadline approaching

The deadline is less than two weeks away for anyone wishing to participate in this year’s Homeless Veterans Christmas Care Package drive.

The 15th annual drive, established and run by LOVE FM radio host and former recording artist April Barnes, collects care packages for homeless veterans in the greater Tri-Cities area. The deadline to drop off care bags is Dec. 12.. Historically, hundreds support the effort each year.

“We could not do this without the community. They’re the ones who make it happen and we need their help right now. Times are hard for a lot of people but, if they could just get with their families, church or co-workers,” Barnes said.

“It’s a great project to do with your kids to teach them we need to honor our veterans and take care of those folks. It’s a great thing you can get together to do as a ministry,” Barnes said. “Through the years we’ve had church groups get involved, schools, Boy Scouts, businesses. We’ve had so many people get involved and do it as a group project. It’s a great thing to do that stays right here in the community.”

Care packages are distributed to homeless veterans at the Veterans Administration facility in Johnson City, Tennessee, and at homeless shelters across the Tri-Cities, in time for Christmas.

“I see the difference it makes in their lives. It puts a smile on their faces. Sometimes this is the only Christmas they will receive,” she said. “It makes my heart happy to see them happy.”

The local need, she said, remains great.

“I think it fluctuates. We definitely have more organizations that help our veterans than when I first started this but there are still a lot of homeless veterans right here in our region,” Barnes said.

Participants are asked to take a canvas grocery sack and fill it with fleece blankets, gloves, scarves, knit caps, socks, personal hygiene products, note pads, games, hard candy, crossword puzzles, playing cards and Bibles.

“It takes about $25 to fill a bag,” she said. “Sometimes people will put them in a backpack or a duffel bag. Those are really nice as well. We just want to make sure it’s a nice bag that will hold together because, a lot of times, they use these to carry their stuff in afterwards. A gift bag falls apart so we prefer a nice, durable cloth grocery sack but a duffel bag or backpack is fine too.”

Donors are asked not to include any alcohol-based products including hand sanitizers or mouthwash. Christmas cards and personalized notes are welcome.

There are three drop-off locations including the National Guard Armory on Bluff City Highway in Bristol, Tennessee, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Clear Creek Golf Club in Bristol, Virginia, daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Blountville Christian Church in Blountville, Tennessee, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.