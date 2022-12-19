 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

Homeless shelters prepped for single-digit temps

Get ready for a 'polar plunge.' The first week of winter brings snow and bitterly cold temperatures

Astronomical winter officially begins this Wednesday and Jack Frost will arrive in full force.

 CNN Weather

The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina. For the snow lovers out there, the cold air will remain in place for the rest of the week. A weather system just needs to come through in order to bring snow. Joe and Sean says there are two possible weather makers that could do the trick. However, it'll be tough. ABOUT SNOW SEARCH For longer range weather forecasts, tune into Snow Search with Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch every Monday. The two looks at the weather pattern for the following week, pointing out weather trends that could bring snow and cold to the Mid-Atlantic.

A frigid Christmas weekend forecast has homeless shelters preparing for increased demand.

In Bristol, the National Weather Service is forecasting a low of seven degrees Friday night and a high of 19 on Christmas Eve with a low of eight. Christmas Day in Bristol is expected to be in the mid-20s with a low in the teens.

The Salvation Army of Bristol has been operating “cold weather” nights for a couple weeks now, according to Major Brooks Gilliam, who said that means their doors are open to as many people as possible, even if shelter beds are full. In response to the forecast, the Bristol Salvation Army plans to open its doors during the day and utilize cots at night.

“I know (single digits) is a little unusual here, and folks aren’t necessarily prepared for it,” Gilliam said. “One of the things that's been really helpful is the communication and coordination amongst the service providers [and] having the day centers where we can quickly relay information about what's open and what resources are available.”

People are also reading…

All 42 of the Bristol Salvation Army’s beds are occupied, and the shelter has been full since the summer, Gilliam said. Still, he feels like with the capacity of the nearby Haven of Rest Rescue Mission, Bristol’s two overnight shelters will be able to handle demand.

On cold weather nights, Haven of Rest waives its typical admissions protocols, said Executive Director Brian Plank. Though their shelter beds are also at capacity, people are welcomed into their chapel to ensure no one is outside who doesn’t want to be. Although Plank says he is always concerned about the homeless, he said that the holiday weekend “might be tough” considering the forecast.

“When it’s in the 20s and teens, people will stay out,” Plank said. “I don’t know about what they'll do with the single digits.”

NWS Morristown is predicting dangerous, sub-zero wind chills Friday and Saturday with rain Thursday transitioning to snow overnight.

cshomaker@bristolnews.com

