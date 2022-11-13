Homeless shelters brace for cold weather

As the winter months approach, Bristol’s homeless shelters are experiencing capacity challenges.

According to Brian Plank, executive director of the Haven of Rest Rescue Mission — one of two overnight shelters in the city — the outlook for winter is fairly grim.

“There’s so many people out there right now, and the numbers go up,” Plank said. “We’ve seen people that we haven’t seen being homeless before. We are seeing people that are having trouble paying their rent.”

When a bed does become available, Plank says it’s quickly filled.

“We are getting a lot of people saying that they need more help,” Plank said. “We are seeing an increase in the number of people who come to our food pantry, so that has been a concern as well.”

With freezing temperatures and potentially snow in the forecast for Saturday night, the shelter at Haven of Rest is expected to suspend its normal intake procedures to allow more people in for warmth. The Salvation Army of Bristol will also increase capacity when temperatures drop.

“On cold weather nights, we try to fit as many people into the building as we can to keep them warm,” Maj. Brooks Gilliam of the Bristol Salvation Army said.

Demand for beds is so high at the Salvation Army that they’ve had to order cots.

According to Gilliam, they have 39 beds, compared to 19 at Haven of Rest. Together, they just don’t have enough to meet demand.

“We probably handle 20 or 30 calls a day for folks asking if we got room,” Gilliam said. “That’s folks in town.”

According to Gilliam, the number of unique individuals who stayed at the Salvation Army during the month of October nearly doubled from 47 in 2021 to 84 in 2022. He feels like the tightness of the housing market has a lot to do with the capacity issues the shelters are experiencing.

“We are just so light on housing,” Gilliam said. “We need affordable housing, period, across the board.”

Heading into the coldest months of the year, both of Bristol’s shelters could use some generosity from the public. The Salvation Army could use winter weather gear, including socks and shoes, hand warmers and other donations.

Haven of Rest seeks food donations and support for its thrift store, which helps fund a significant chunk of their annual budget.