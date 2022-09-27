Homeless care providers discuss capacity issues with council

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Leaders from local homeless care providers engaged the Bristol Tennessee City Council during a monthly work session Tuesday.

Representatives from the Salvation Army, Haven of Rest Rescue Mission and Family Promise of Bristol each addressed council about their organizations’ efforts to combat homelessness in the city and presented ideas of how to keep the issue from snowballing.

“Speaking from 26 years of service with the Salvation Army in multiple communities, yes it’s bad, but we’ve not crossed the threshold that other communities have,” Major Brooks Gilliam of the Bristol Salvation Army said.

The Salvation Army and Haven of Rest, the only overnight shelters in Bristol, have a combined 57 beds and have been at capacity, even during the warm months, which Gilliam said is unusual.

New laws on both sides of State Street making it illegal to camp and sleep on public streets are contributing to capacity issues at the shelters. With winter approaching, Gilliam said they are in a conundrum.

“We’ve almost criminalized being unhoused, so where do they go?” Gilliam said. “Something has got to happen. Folks are encroaching on people’s private property. There’s not enough beds for them. We need to find a short-term answer, and all of us want to be a part to that solution.”

When asked if there was any low-hanging fruit the city could help with, Gilliam said there’s not any left financially.

“Increasing capacity and then looking for some type of transitional housing – that could buy us another two years to work on other solutions, but that’s not exactly low-hanging fruit because the costs involved,” Gilliam said.

Kris Aaron, vice president of Family Bristol of Bristol, also voiced concern over potential capacity issues at the organization’s day center, if numbers continue to rise. The day center, called A Place To Be, has been operating out of the Salvation Army for two months, serving more than 200 people in that span.

The center offers meals, showers and case management services to what began as a couple dozen people but has grown to as many as more than 60 a day. According to Aaron, the day center is nearing capacity and is in desperate for volunteers.

Members of council were active in the conversation and highlighted an emphasis on collecting data about the city’s homeless population, such as where they came from, as well as keeping in mind the downtown businesses.