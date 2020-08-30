BRISTOL, Va. — With a lit cigarette in his mouth, Phillip Barger stands on the side of State Street in downtown Bristol, playing his guitar for tips.

Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, Barger’s car broke down in the Twin City several years ago and he has been chronically homeless here ever since. Before the coronavirus crisis, however, he found some temporary stability by staying at a friend’s house. But in July, the house was condemned and he was forced to vacate. Since then, he’s been sleeping in a field under a tree with his dog.

“I have to start over again,” Barger said. “At 67 years old, that’s not easy to do.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started to ramp up in March, many people who were homeless before are still homeless, others have ended up back on the street while some have found themselves homeless for the first time.

Meanwhile, the organizations and agencies that serve the homeless are dealing with diminished resources and the need to enforce new health safety restrictions due to COVID-19. Officials from these local agencies said they have seen new people seeking assistance since the pandemic began.

Even though some of those who are currently homeless have been there before, they’ve never been homeless in the midst of a pandemic.

How You Can Help Salvation Army » 137 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Bristol, Tennessee » Donate non-perishable food, personal hygiene products, laundry detergent or make a monetary donation » Volunteer to help prepare meals Haven of Rest » 624 Anderson St., Bristol, Tennessee » Donate non-perishable food items or cleaning products

Before the pandemic, Barger said it was possible to make a living through tips. But once the health crisis took hold, there were not enough people downtown, he said.

“I can’t make money, nobody comes out,” Barger said. “I’ve got to feed my dog. I take care of that dog better than I take care of myself.”

Though he gets his lunches and dinners from the Salvation Army, he doesn’t sleep there or at the Haven of Rest Rescue Mission. Barger said the local shelters won’t allow him to bring his dog in if he stays, and he doesn’t like all the rules.

“I’m too old to be locked in, I can barely breathe when I’m in one of those places,” Barger said.

Right now, he said his plan is to try and connect with a local agency like People Inc. to see if they can help him get permanent housing.

For others like Carlton Dickinson, this is their first time being homeless. Dickinson, 65, said he was evicted from his apartment at the end of July.

Dickinson, a southern Baptist, said he was kicked out after the landlord and a neighbor got tired of him running a ministry for homeless people out of the apartment. He said he gave those who needed it food, let them take a shower, and, if the weather was bad, a place to sleep. But his neighbor often complained about all the people coming and going. Things came to a head when he was served with an eviction notice June 25, and he was removed July 31.

He said he’s now relying on the kindness of people he helped before he ended up homeless. For him, the hardest thing is figuring out what comes next.

“When you get to be my age, you don’t count on the days you have left, but you look to God and hope for the best,” Dickinson said.

Agency issues

Agencies that help the homeless have seen some changes as a result of the pandemic, but some things have stayed about the same.

Brian Plank, executive director of the Haven of Rest, said the agency still only takes people from the Bristol and Abingdon areas.

Maj. Art Fultz, of the Bristol Salvation Army, said there is still a limit on the number of people allowed to stay, and their capacity is still reduced from 32 to 16 due to the necessary distancing.

“We’ve been full at our halved capacity,” Fultz said.

More people have been turning out to pick up evening meals, which Plank attributed to people feeling a bit more comfortable venturing out, he said.

“We’ve seen a lot of new faces and a lot of old ones,” Plank said.

The Salvation Army has also been serving its lunches and dinners to go rather than serving sit-down meals. Fultz said the Salvation Army has seen a slight increase in people coming and some of the faces are new to Bristol.

But much like at the beginning of the pandemic, both the Haven of Rest and the Salvation Army are dealing with a shortage of supplies. Plank said there has been an increase in giving by local churches, but there have not been any big food and supply drives, so there is still a tremendous need for non-perishable food and cleaning supplies.

Fultz said more supplies and volunteers to prepare meals are needed. Those who want to help can donate personal hygiene products like toothpaste, deodorant and laundry detergent or make a simple monetary don.

Some services that went dormant early in the pandemic have stayed that way. Doug Murray, outreach director of Appalachian Regional Coalition on Homelessness (ARCH), said he and others at the organization have been furloughed since March. Before the pandemic, Murray used to conduct outreach services in Bristol, Kingsport or Johnson City every Friday to help connect homeless people with services. Throughout the pandemic, he hasn’t done any outreach work.

Rising homelessness

The number of homeless people in Bristol, Tennessee appeared to be rising somewhat prior to the pandemic, according to the point-in-time counts taken by ARCH. In 2018, ARCH counted 90 homeless people in Bristol, Tennessee, that number rose to 101 in 2019, and there was a slight increase this year, when 103 homeless people were counted. No count is done for Bristol, Virginia.

However, because those counts are done in January, normally the coldest month of the year, it’s likely those numbers were undercounts, ARCH officials previously told the Herald Courier.

Per capita, Bristol has a larger homeless population than Kingsport, with 38.17 homeless per 10,000 residents in Bristol and 29.56 per 10,000 in Kingsport. Per capita, Bristol also had more homeless than the state of Tennessee, which is 10.9 homeless per 10,000.

Though a new count has not been conducted locally since the pandemic started, local service agencies have noticed trends among the people seeking help. Plank said very few families have asked for assistance throughout the pandemic.

Unlike the Haven of Rest, Fultz said the Salvation Army is not equipped to handle families, but he says they have seen more homeless individuals, though there hasn’t been a dramatic increase.

Besides an increase in the number of homeless people, Fultz said he and others at the Salvation Army have noticed a disturbing trend — an increasing number of seniors and others who are unable to live independently. He said the facility is an emergency shelter and not equipped to provide medical care, so they must turn away these people, many in desperate need of assistance.

“I understand it’s difficult when resources are depleted or care runs its course, but we are not medical providers,” Fultz said.

He said this happened even before the pandemic, but staff and resources are now tighter than ever.

However, Plank said he has seen one comforting trend. A lot of the people they have staying at the shelter are finding work through odd jobs and at local factories he said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.