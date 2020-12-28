Home for the holidays: Washington County native who has been teaching in Saudi Arabia returns home

Out of six schools in the compound, Park’s school is the largest with about 1,000 students in grades five through nine. Class sizes are manageable with 20 to 25 students.

He said the diversity of students is the greatest difference between schools in America and those in Saudi.

Many of the students’ parents are from Pakistan, India, Japan and even Canada. And, there are all kinds of religious backgrounds, too.

The students are bilingual with all of them required to speak English.

All of the children come from two parent households which is a requirement for living in the compound, he said.

‘Meeting new neighbors’

Through this adventure, Parks has learned that people are the same wherever you go.

“It’s not the distance, it’s the way you treat one another. When you have that mindset, world travel simply means meeting your new neighbors and that’s pretty cool if you ask me.”

The teacher is not sure where his path will lead him next, but he is certain it will offer him the joys of serving others.

“I followed an inkling from God to come here. I’m just hoping he gives me another inkling when the time is right.”