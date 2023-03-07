DAMASCUS, Va. — Starting today, state Route 858, also known as Hollyfield Road, in Washington County, will be closed for about two months due to Route 58 construction, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

A detour is in place and motorists are urged to plan accordingly and be alert to signs and traffic pattern changes.

This is the latest phase of the $54 million Route 58 widening project, which began in late 2021. Projected completion of the entire project is May 2024, according to the VDOT website.