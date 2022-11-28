Holbrook named to new role at United Way

The United Way of Southwest Virginia (UWSWVA) added Mary Anne Holbrook to a new community-facing role within the organization.

Holbrook officially assumed the role of vice president of Community Impact Nov. 1. Holbrook has been with UWSWVA since 2016, previously serving as the vice president of Development and Outreach. In her new role, Holbrook will provide strategic and innovative leadership for UWSWVA’s programs and community impact initiatives.

“Mary Anne has worked to develop new partnerships for the organization, secured sources of new grant funding, and has provided leadership on various initiatives to help expand our work within the region,” Travis Staton, president & CEO of UWSWVA, said. “I’m confident that with her leadership and new role within the organization, we will continue to grow and deepen the great work our program team has consistently delivered.”

Holbrook has been a recipient of the TriCities 40 Under 40. A graduate of Radford University, she holds a master’s degree in English with concentrations in Appalachian studies and business and technical writing.