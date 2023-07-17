ABINGDON, Va. — Holston Medical Group has announced the opening of the brand-new HMG Pediatrics office at Abingdon.

The new practice will be led by Dr. Sarah Seeley-Dick and expand essential access to HMG’s pediatric services to the Abingdon community, according to a written statement.

It is conveniently located at The Falls Plaza, 391 Falls Drive NW, Abingdon. This is HMG’s fourth pediatric office offering high-quality, affordable care to the region.

Dr. Seeley has provided pediatric care to Abingdon and the surrounding areas since 2009. She takes a preventative approach to care, working to identify and treat pediatric health needs early in a child's life. Part of Dr. Seeley’s holistic approach to care also includes fostering a sense of confidence and achievement in each child she cares for in her practice, according to the statement.

“I have a big passion for helping kids figure out their options in life and encouraging them to go for it,” said Dr. Seeley. “I’m like their cheerleader; I want them to feel like anything is possible and within reach.”

The new HMG Pediatrics at Abingdon is a 5,338-square-foot space that has been intentionally designed with pediatric patients in mind. The new bright and cheery space fosters engagement at all levels while inspiring confidence and instilling a sense of comfort, according to the statement.

“I look forward to seeing both familiar and new faces at our new office,” Dr. Seeley said. “Practicing in a space that was intentionally designed with our patients in mind is a dream come true!”

In addition to Dr. Seeley, Dr. Brianna Lancaster will also join HMG Pediatrics at Abingdon on August 14. Dr. Lancaster received her doctorate at Lincoln Memorial University — DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine, Harrogate, Tenn., and completed her pediatric residency at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City.

“I am so excited to welcome Dr. Lancaster to HMG Pediatrics at Abingdon,” said Dr. Seeley. “She is a caring and compassionate physician. She’s already familiar with the region and the personalized needs of families in the area, and I know she will be welcomed by the Abingdon community.”

HMG Pediatrics at Abingdon is now welcoming new patients. For more information or to schedule an appointment at HMG Pediatrics at Abingdon, call 276-739-2920 or visit www.holstonmedicalgroup.com.