WHITEWOOD, Va. — Patty Mullins remains haunted by the memory of her puppy Vayda being swept away by floodwaters last July.

However those memories don’t linger too long, especially when Vayda jumps up and reminds her that cats aren’t the only creatures capable of multiple lives.

Their story and reunion captured the region’s attention last summer after flash flooding damaged or destroyed over 100 homes in Buchanan County. Despite widespread devastation, no one was killed and only one person was treated for injuries.

Then 67 and living alone, Mullins was awakened by her dog after floodwaters breached their home off Dismal River Road. Mullins and Vayda exited the house and climbed to safety atop her pickup truck. But the waters continued rising, forcing Mullins to climb an adjacent tree to avoid the waters but then watch helplessly as the current pulled her dog away.

That vision remains etched in her mind.

“Watching my baby float away; watching her float down the river,” Mullins said. “Every time I even think about that it breaks my heart. I couldn’t hold onto her no longer. I was on the top of my Ford Ranger and the water got up to my waist and I just couldn’t hold her.

“She had a little Santa Claus squeaky toy in her mouth, trying to swim toward me and she was floating down the river backwards. I had to turn my flashlight off. I just couldn’t watch her no more. It about killed me to even think about that,” Mullins said. “Then when we found her the next day, oh my gosh. I got my baby back.”

She vividly recalls much about that night as she clung to the tree in her yard.

“The smells and the sounds. The smell of that water with fuel in it. You could hear trees breaking and stuff moving,” she said. “And watching that house come down toward my bridge. I thought, if it turns this way I’m washed out of this tree.”

The waters finally began receding and the next morning she fell out of the tree.

“It started going down around 5 or 6, when we started getting daylight. You could watch it go down. I fell out of the tree and climbed in my truck bed and was using water from the river to wipe off with. It was about 6 when I went across the road to my neighbors and they gave me some clothes to put on,” she said.

Mullins returned to her former home site this summer. The house was torn down, the debris has been removed from the bridge but — at that time — the tree was still standing. Some neighbors got a ladder and Mullins climbed up to pose for a photo standing on the same limb where she spent most of that night.

“Except I had my boots on and I wasn’t in my nightgown and barefoot,” she said. The branch was nine feet from the ground and the water was two feet above that. It [water] got all the way up to the drain pipes on my house and my truck was under water,” she recalled.

Storms still make both of them uneasy.

“Anytime you hear a storm coming — especially at night — and you see thunder and lightning, me and Vayda stay close to each other all the time. She doesn’t do well when it storms. She wants to get under the covers,” Mullins said. “The least little thing would wake you up. I live beside a little creek where I am now but I’m higher up.”

They also experienced a rough Christmas season when temperatures plummeted to around zero and her power was out at home for four days and nights.

“Our prettiest Christmas lights was the Appalachia Power people’s trucks getting the power back up,” she said.