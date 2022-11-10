Remembering Bristol vet Louie Perna

Years after Louie Perna went on another one of his seasonal migrations to warmer climes walking south, barefoot with his two constant companion dogs, Booboo and Buddy, he returned to Bristol, Tennessee where he had been living.

He subsequently died there of prostate cancer probably caused by Agent Orange during his service as an officer in the K9 Corps in the Air Force in Vietnam.

Articles had been written about him in the Bristol Herald Courier. This author would like to honor his memory and tell more about his life to those who befriended him in Bristol and elsewhere.

In the mid 80's I met Louie on the bike path to Seashore State Park in Virginia Beach. He was walking barefoot, as he always did, with his two dogs.

Louie's way of being in the world was that of a saint. He spent his time doing handyman jobs for older people in the community. He would not take money for the work that he did unless he had a specific need. He was a jack-of-all-trades and a good mechanic.

He lived in the woods near one of the local waterways. His meager belongings, like those of many homeless people, were often stolen. But Louie was not interested in possessions or money. He was a horse of a different color.

He was invited by a friend and special education teacher to speak to his class of sixth graders who were learning to interview folks. The teacher got permission from his principal to have his kids interview Louie.

Louie arrived at Lynnhaven Middle School with Booboo and Buddy. All sat on a tarp at the edge of the adjacent woods. The kids asked beautiful, honest questions about Louie's life, why he lived the way he did, about his dogs and his travels. It was pure, loving communication between the kids and Louie. In the way kids do they chose to trust him and accept him. Their connection was immediate and kind of magic. They all got to pet Booboo and Buddy. After he left, the teacher spoke with them about their impressions of Louie. They clamored to have him come back again so a second interview was arranged.

The second interview was much like the first except now that the children knew Louie it was more spontaneous, humorous and delightful. The teacher said he didn't remember any more valuable experience that he shared with kids. Residents of Bristol who knew Louie can imagine what a joy he would be interacting with a group of 12 year olds.

When this same teacher needed a new roof on his house, he asked Louie to help him. Asking only for a pair of socks, Louie stuck with him through the grueling work of cleaning off two layers of shingles, replacing rotten boards, tar papering the roof and re-shingling it.

At the end Louie asked him to keep his salary for him in case he needed it sometime. A year later Louie came to him, his hand was infected and badly swollen. He had seen a doctor who treated him and would accept payment when Louie got the money. He gave him the $400 he was owed and Louie took care of his doctor bill.

Louie was a joyous person. He was funny. He saw the humor in our serious, overly hard working way of conducting our lives. He was a breath of fresh air.

I have done a lot of hitchhiking. I have drifted around, worked as a carpenter, tugboat cook and deckhand and long-haul truck driver during and after years of teaching.

A part of me strongly identified with Louie's way of living. Later when I found out in the Bristol Herald Courier article about him that he had a statue of Saint Francis in his dog cemetery near his shack, I realized Louie was the closest thing to St. Francis, a lover of and protector of animals, and a friend to man.

May Louie continue to inspire those people who were privileged to know him and love him in his life.