BRISTOL, Va. — Women have played an integral role in music well before the 1927 Bristol Sessions and — starting this month — the Birthplace of Country Music Museum will pay homage through a special exhibit.

“I’ve Endured: Women in Old-Time Music,” will be on display March 23 – Dec. 31 in the museum’s special exhibits gallery. It marks the first exhibition created locally by a women-led museum content team that will eventually travel to other museums.

The exhibit features a series of informational panels, audio, video and items ranging from records to an old stage costume to tell the stories of iconic musicians from Bristol Sessions stars Mother Maybelle and Sara Carter to Ola Belle Reed, Elizabeth Cotten, Lily May Ledford, Hazel Dickens, Etta Baker and Alice Gerrard, according to Rene Rodgers, the museum’s head curator.

“It includes people who had an iconic story to tell, which might be true of some of the women who were more heard of — the Carters, the Stonemans, Ola Belle Reed, Lilly May Ledford. Also we wanted to talk about women who weren’t performing commercially but are remembered in their families as music bearers who influenced later players," she said.

That list includes Ralph Stanley’s mother, who was long recognized for inspiring him and teaching him to play the banjo claw hammer style and the mother of old-time fiddler Tommy Jarrell, she said.

The exhibit is split into six major sections that range from defining “old time” music and setting the stage. From there are influences and why women are focused on, the foundational artists, preserving the history and songs plus the challenges women faced trying to make a career in music.

“Certainly there was a lot of pressure from families not to go on the road and be in the public eye,” Rodgers said. “Either you had domestic responsibilities and that should be your focus or because it wasn’t an appropriate space for women to be in unless they were in very specific situations like a family band and you had male family members around you. We talk about some of those challenges and we also show some women who moved outside those challenges and found their way to a pretty strong commercial career.”

Rodgers said a former employee suggested this concept years ago. The exhibit is doubly exciting to present because it was developed in-house.

“We put together a content team with four members of staff, two musicians and consultants,” she said. “All the content, all the picture research, all the text, all the audio-video, all the objects we brought in have all been internal. And the design was done internally. The only thing we didn’t do was make the panels.

“We are really excited,” Rodgers told the Herald Courier Thursday. “The problem with doing an exhibit is there is not enough space on any exhibit to include all the stories you want to tell, all the people you want to talk about. You can’t.

“Whittling it down to tell the story and keep as much as you can is really hard. That’s why we’re actually building an entire website that will go live on March 23,” she said. “It will have information about how to visit the exhibit but it will also include bios of the women — not just the women in the exhibit. We’ll keep building on that,” she said.

The exhibit covers decades of history up to modern day to include women who are carrying the torch. The content development team interviewed many contemporary female old-time musicians and industry professionals as part of the exhibit.

The exhibit also includes a spot where patrons can suggest women who may have been left out of the exhibit or the website, so they can be added later, Rodgers said.

The exhibit runs throughout 2023 and plans include the museum hosting a different ‘women in old-time music’ event every month — performances, film screenings, radio book club events.

“Our goal is to have this exhibit travel to other venues once it’s done here. That’s why we’re putting so much excess material into it so people can do programming, here’s the website, here’s the people we talked to you might want to have for a program and just to be able to share all of that resource along with the exhibit,” Rodgers said.