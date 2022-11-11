James H. Quillen VAMC a 'one-stop shop' for veterans' health needs

The James H. Quillen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) in Johnson City is a big operation with widespread impact on the Tri-Cities.

Employing 2,400 people, the Quillen VAMC serves approximately 70,000 veterans with primary care, mental health care and a long list of outpatient services including cardiology, dermatology, physical medicine, rehabilitation, orthopedics and women’s health.

According to Dr. Colleen Noe, associate director of operations for the Mountain Home VA Healthcare System, Quillen VAMC had 854,000 patient encounters last year, more than a quarter of which were conducted through video or telehealth.

In a nutshell, the Quillen VAMC is basically a “one-stop shop” for the health care needs of the area’s veterans, Noe says.

“We have almost everything that you would find in any medical center or outpatient setting,” Noe said.

Overseen by the Mountain Home VA Healthcare System, with 15 clinics in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia from Knoxville to Marion, the Quillen VAMC was recently recognized for its efforts and impact. In September, the medical center received the VA’s Excellence in Patient Experience Award, an honor given to four hospitals out of 171 VA medical centers. Winners are selected based on various measures, including patient and employee ratings.

“We are honored that our patients and our employees have rated us so high on these surveys,” Noe said. “Our employees are our greatest resource and their tie to the mission of caring for those who have borne the battle is what makes The James H Quillen VA Medical Center and our associated clinics a premiere healthcare system where Veterans chose to seek care.”

While the Mountain Home system continues to work on its digital platforms, Noe said they are also busy modernizing the Quillen VAMC. During COVID, the facility opened an inpatient dialysis unit and expanded its intensive care unit, according to Noe, who added that they are getting ready to open a new mental health outpatient area and are working on other additions to the evolving campus.

“We are updating all of our campus so we will be ready for health care for years to come,” Noe said. “It looks like a big construction zone over here, so we appreciate the patients’ patience with that as well.”

All in all, Noe and staff are appreciative of the veterans who choose to get their care at Quillen.

“The fact that our veterans choose us says a lot about the quality of care that we provide,” Noe said. “We are very veteran focused, and that’s always what our goal is – to provide quality care for patients in our area.”