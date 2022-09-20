Highway marker in Wise County will tell a tragic tale

The Wise County/City of Norton Community Remembrance Coalition will gather in Norton, Virginia Saturday to dedicate a highway marker in memory of Dave Hurst, a 25-year-old African American coal miner from Alabama, who was lynched in Wise County, Virginia in the 1920s after being accused of assaulting a woman near Dunbar, Virginia.

The state historic marker on Highway 23 between Appalachia, Virginia, and Norton, Virginia, will be unveiled at 1 p.m.

“The ceremony itself will be brief. Frank Gravely, a Black resident of Norton and has been for 50 years, is going to be a keynote speaker. We will unveil the marker at that time. We’ll read what’s on the marker about the Dave Hurst lynching and about lynching in America,” Preston Mitchell, the co-chair of the Wise County/City of Norton Community Remembrance Coalition said. “We will have prayers from local Black ministers. We will then go back to Norton for the reception.”

Hurst was accused of assaulting a woman near Dunbar. He was arrested and taken to the Wise County jail, but before he could be tried, a mob broke into the jail taking Hurst back to the scene of the alleged crime where they hung him from a railroad trestle.

The Wise County/City of Norton Community Remembrance Coalition began in 2018 as a part of the nationwide effort by the Equal Justice Initiative to tell the story of lynchings across the United States. In 2019, the Virginia General Assembly expressed its support for the initiative and wrote a letter of apology to lynching victims, encouraging communities to tell their stories.

Mitchell, a retired history teacher in the Wise County school system and UVA-Wise professor, explained the importance of documenting not just the stories of America's triumphs, but also the tragedies that have shaped the country.

“If we’re only going to talk about the good things, that’s simply propaganda. It’s the balance of showing our history with our flaws, to show that we are correcting,” Mitchell said. “You know, attention was rightfully given to a marker that went up this summer in Norton that proclaimed the Norton Little League as being the first integrated Little League in the state of Virginia, and that was a wonderful event. But also, we showed that there were times that racism did exist, and it continues to have an undercurrent, and as long as we’re denying and wanting to not open up these things, we’re just letting wounds fester. We need to recognize before we can reconcile.”

This is not the first marker in remembrance of a lynching victim the Wise County/City of Norton Community Remembrance Coalition has placed. In 2021 they unveiled a marker in Pound Gap, Virginia, in honor of Leonard Woods, a Black Kentucky coal miner who was dragged across state lines and lynched after being accused of shooting a well-known man from Virginia.

So far, the Wise County/City of Norton Community Remembrance Coalition has been unable to locate any living descendants of either Dave Hurst or Leonard Woods.

“One of the things that the Equal Justice Initiative seeks to do is to seek to find ancestors of the victims, but we’ve been unable to do that in the case of either Leonard Woods or Dave Hurst,” Mitchell said.

Those interested in attending the Marker Unveiling should meet at the Norton, Virginia Expo Center at 1 p.m. From there, shuttles will take them to the location of the marker for the ceremony and then back to the Expo Center for the reception.