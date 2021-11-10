Historical society supports moving Confederate statues to Veterans Memorial Park, Sinking Spring Cemetery

Morgan agreed that the monument for the five Confederate generals should go to Sinking Spring Cemetery’s Confederate dead section, where one of those generals is buried.

Col. John Bradley represented the Veterans Memorial Park’s board of directors at Tuesday’s public hearing and said that the park is “open to the public — not only in Abingdon but Washington County and beyond.”

Bradley said the park’s board of directors has agreed unanimously to accept the monuments — the foot soldier and its support.

“In so doing, we are supporting the main purpose of the park, which is to represent the common foot soldier,” Bradley said. “We humbly offer our park as your final positioning of that statue.”

That park is owned by the Town of Abingdon.

In turn, Bradley identified a spot in the northern portion of the park that could house the soldier statue.

“We offer our park as its future home,” Bradley said.

The Board of Supervisors voted to move the monuments at Tuesday’s meeting, but public comment will remain open before supervisors make their final decision on the statues’ new locations.

“We do not decide where for at least 30 days or maybe longer,” Ball said. “This is new territory for all of us.”

