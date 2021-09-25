Hiring a challenge as new Texas Roadhouse prepares to open

Last Thursday a number of contractors worked busily to finish the interior of the new 330-seat location — largest of the Tri-Cities. Much of the seating is installed, decorations are going up, and work is progressing in the bar and kitchen areas. Much of the work was performed by local subcontractors.

A prominent feature is the carryout business which has a separate entrance near the main doors.

“We want customers to come visit our brand new dining room, but we have integrated a brand new to-go system that is really going to make our process so much easier,” Phelps said. “We’ll have our own to-go room that you can use and not have to fight a crowd at the front. I think that will help us execute those orders more rapidly and help with accuracy.”

In this age of COVID-19, carryout represents a large share of the business.

“It was less than 5% but our Kingsport location, before I left, we were doing 25% to-go,” Phelps said. “You’ve got your crowd that is eating on the run, playing it safe, or don’t want to come in. The dining rooms are still packed. It didn’t change our flow there but, if anything, the pandemic forced us to build a to-go business. … We will have a special team trained for to-go orders and that will improve efficiency.”