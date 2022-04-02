Hickory offers taste of Appalachia with new Inn at Nicewonder Farms

BRISTOL, Va. — Hickory, Chef Travis Milton’s new dining experience, has him behaving like the proverbial kid in the candy store which he designed and stocked.

Located on the ground floor of the Inn at Nicewonder Farms, the restaurant is situated around the substantial wood-fired hearth stove in full view of the dining area. Separated from patrons by a wooden “chef’s table” which resembles a bar, there is seating for more than 100, a separate private dining room which can look into the kitchen, temperature controlled wine tasting area for sampling from the adjoining vineyard and a generous free-standing bar area to greet everyone who wanders in.

It is the hearth and the substantial preparation areas behind it — where the walls resemble New York subway tile with depictions of his favorite TV show “The Golden Girls” — that Milton and his team practice their tasty craft.

“Hickory is a culmination of my culinary journey; bits and pieces of New York and San Francisco,” Milton said during a rare break from his 15- to 18-hour workdays preparing for last weekend’s grand opening.

Here, in this unique kitchen with a trained, enthusiastic staff and a wealth of tools to make culinary magic, Milton is more empowered than ever to further his quest of cooking, refining and preserving foodways and ingredients unique to Appalachia.

“The menu is very collaborative as we all work together on dishes, but it’s very much an elevated, very intentional take on Appalachian food,” he said. “Everything we do here is rooted in heirloom ingredients or techniques we’ve all learned. Most of us here are from Appalachia.”

And please pronounce it correctly, as in ‘apple-latch-yuh.’

How much fun is he having? Lots.

“It is amazing. I literally have to pinch myself every day. Having a kitchen unlike anything remotely around, and that’s not just because of the wood-fired hearth that we cook pretty much everything on,” Milton said. “The level of food we’re able to put out is just amazing, and it makes me so happy to have the people I have here. It’s cliché, but it really is a dream come true.”

Milton came to Nicewonder when the inn and the restaurant were but a dream. He set up Taste — Hickory’s smaller scale predecessor — in the vineyard and established a one-of-a-kind garden to help fuel the dream.

Hickory’s opening night menu included smoked barbecue ribs, roast chicken Hoppin’ John, smoked duck, amber roasted trout and steak served with béarnaise sauce and potatoes but the lineup will change regularly.

“There are no signature dishes. We are going to change the menu virtually weekly, sometimes daily,” he said. “We’ll have ala carte in the dining room so you can get the normal menu, but that will change quite often. We’ll find some things that will stick around for a while, but there will never be a permanent thing.”

The truly adventurous may opt to reserve a seat at the chef’s table where they can experience Milton’s tasting menu.

“The tasting menu will change daily based off what we get off the farm and the cooks can do with what we get,” Milton said. “This will be a daily, nine-course, reservation only. One of the courses will be done in the kitchen like a lot of the fine dining restaurants that most of us come from.”

For all the reverence for Appalachian tradition, the kitchen at Hickory is 21st century, including the practice of something called molecular gastronomy. The website Molecular Recipes defines that as “experimental restaurant cooking driven by the desire of modern cooks to explore the world’s wide variety of ingredients, tools and techniques. Molecular gastronomy research starts in the kitchen where chefs study how food tastes and behaves under different temperatures, pressures and other scientific conditions.”

“We’re working with dehydrators, immersion circulators, all the crazy cool, scientific equipment that allows us to show different elements of Appalachia that someone might not have seen, or make it new to somebody who’s seen it their whole life,” Milton said.

It is a far cry from Castlewood where Milton grew up. Since the family couldn’t afford child care, he recalled, much of his youth was spent peeling potatoes and shucking beans in his grandparents’ small restaurant.

As an adult with a degree in education, a different kitchen in a Richmond restaurant provided another turning point. Milton worked there part-time to supplement his meager teacher’s income before ultimately changing careers and becoming a chef. After plying his trade around the country, Milton returned to Virginia and ultimately to the mountains.

Now, if the menu includes beef, it comes straight from the farm, is butchered in house then dry-aged in a walk-in cooler just off the kitchen.

“It’s so much fun getting to work with my staff and cook this way. This is the way that I cook. This is the opportunity to see how a simple potato goes through 14 steps before it gets to your plate,” Milton said. “Even the steaks. We have people swear they’re filet mignons but they’re actually ribeyes because we go through a five-step process of searing, marinating, sous viding [cooking under pressure], searing again, resting and plating. It’s just one steak.”