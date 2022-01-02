Herald Courier selects top 10 stories of 2021

Water levels were lowered in 2015 to initiate a series of repairs to keep water from seeping around the earthen dam. Work on an underground cutoff was completed last winter, allowing the agency to test their repairs with near-normal lake levels last summer. The work performed as expected, according to TVA.

Additional work is expected to continue for several months at the dam, but the beach, bathhouses and visitors center that have been closed throughout the project are all expected to reopen later this year, TVA officials said.

9. Antibiotics maker reopens Bristol Tennessee facility

USAntibiotics formally reopened a 360,000-square-foot Bristol Tennessee manufacturing facility in August and is now the sole licensed American maker of penicillin-based amoxicillin and amoxil. The former GlaxoSmithKline facility opened in 1978 but ceased production in August 2020. The facility is now under American ownership for the first time.

In April, Georgia-based Jackson Healthcare purchased the facility out of the bankruptcy of former owner Neopharma. The new owners named Patrick Cashman as its president.