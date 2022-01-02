 Skip to main content
Herald Courier selects top 10 stories of 2021
Bristol Tennessee Middle School (above) and West Ridge High School in Sullivan County opened in 2021. This was the seventh top story of the year.

Editor's Note

Each year a panel of Bristol Herald Courier editors selects the top 10 most impactful local news stories of the year. In today’s edition, we present stories six through 10.

6. Southwest Virginia continues losing population, House seat

On Dec. 28, the Supreme Court of Virginia issued the final redistricting maps for the General Assembly and — as expected, Southwest Virginia lost its second House of Delegates seat this century — all due to continually shrinking population.

The largest declines were in the economically challenged coalfields region, as Buchanan County’s population fell 15%, Lee County went down 13% and Wise County nearly 13%.

Census

U.S. Census figures released in 2021 show far Southwest Virginia now has 313,499 combined residents — a decline of more than 28,800 from just one decade ago. Contrast that with overall growth statewide as Virginia gained about 600,000 new residents, a 7.3% increase.

Just across the border, Northeast Tennessee’s two largest counties grew, with Washington County adding more than 10,000 new residents and Sullivan about 1,300. Neighboring Carter and Johnson counties reported slight declines of 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively and most counties in the region experienced little change.

BHC 08082021 West Ridge High School 02

West Ridge High School opened in August in Sullivan County. Students from Sullivan Central, Sullivan North and Sullivan South combined at the new school.

7. Bristol, Tennessee, Sullivan County open new schools

Two massive new school projects opened days apart in August.

The new Bristol Tennessee Middle School, built on land near the former Vance Middle School, opened following three years of construction and more than a decade of planning.

The new $32 million school serves about 900 students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades. The old Vance building is being torn down.

Sullivan County formally opened West Ridge High School, a $75 million, 300,000-square-foot facility on Lynn Road, just off Interstate 81’s Exit 63.

It represents the second new school in the county in 41 years and combines students from the former Central, South and North service areas with an enrollment of about 2,000 students.

It didn’t come along easily, constructed after years of disagreements among county commissioners, who ultimately approved a $140 million bond issue to construct the new high school and the new Sullivan East Middle School that opened in 2020.

BHC 05132021 TVA Boone Lake and Dam 06

Boone Lake water levels returned to near-normal during the summer of 2021, signaling a massive yearslong repair project was nearly complete.

8. Boone Dam repair work finally wrapping up

Boone Lake water levels returned to near-normal during the summer of 2021, signaling a massive repair project that impacted recreational activities and businesses for years was nearly complete.

The Tennessee Valley Authority continues working at the dam site in western Sullivan County — much as they have since 2015 — but all work is expected to be complete by Memorial Day.

Water levels were lowered in 2015 to initiate a series of repairs to keep water from seeping around the earthen dam. Work on an underground cutoff was completed last winter, allowing the agency to test their repairs with near-normal lake levels last summer. The work performed as expected, according to TVA.

Additional work is expected to continue for several months at the dam, but the beach, bathhouses and visitors center that have been closed throughout the project are all expected to reopen later this year, TVA officials said.

9. Antibiotics maker reopens Bristol Tennessee facility

USAntibiotics formally reopened a 360,000-square-foot Bristol Tennessee manufacturing facility in August and is now the sole licensed American maker of penicillin-based amoxicillin and amoxil. The former GlaxoSmithKline facility opened in 1978 but ceased production in August 2020. The facility is now under American ownership for the first time.

In April, Georgia-based Jackson Healthcare purchased the facility out of the bankruptcy of former owner Neopharma. The new owners named Patrick Cashman as its president.

The plant has the capacity to produce 300 million capsules and two billion tablets — equaling 100% of the nation’s demand for amoxicillin, according to a written statement.

In November, the company officially relaunched production and said it anticipates reaching full capacity later in 2022.

BHC 06272021 Bristol State Liners Appalachian League 02

The starting 9 prepare to take the field for the Bristol State Liners' home opener against Elizabethton last season.

10. Revamped Appalachian League resumes play

Facing a full count with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Appalachian baseball league — long a source of summer evening’s entertainment for thousands across the Tri-Cities and the greater region — reinvented itself for 2021 and continue operations.

Last winter Major League Baseball confirmed its plans to dismantle part of this country’s minor league infrastructure — which would have spelled the end of summer baseball in Bristol, Kingsport, Johnson City, Elizabethton, Greeneville and six other franchises in Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.

Facing extinction, league officials reinvented the league as a college summer league. Major League Baseball and USA Baseball agreed to the program. Teams held contests and emerged with new names — since there was no longer major league affiliations — and a revised schedule.

Bristol became the State Liners and played a full slate of games at Boyce Cox Field and traveling the Appy League circuit, finishing third in the western division with a 24-22 record.

It wasn’t without growing pains.

In July, USA Baseball pulled the plug on the remainder of the season for the renamed Kingsport Axmen after a former player sent social media messages threatening to kill members of the team. He was arrested and charged with filing false reports and harassment. A travel squad was formed to fulfill the remainder of their schedule.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC 

