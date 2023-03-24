BRISTOL, Va. — Award-winning journalist and long-time Herald Courier reporter David McGee has been named the newspaper’s local news editor.

In his new role, he will oversee news coverage of Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee and work with the reporting staff to produce stories that are important to readers. He will also continue reporting, covering Bristol Virginia city government, state government and important local issues.

“This is one of the greatest opportunities of my life,” McGee said. “I was a reader of the Herald Courier long before I worked here and I respect the high caliber journalism the newspaper has long produced.”

McGee joined the news staff in 2001, primarily covering local government, politics, health care, education and some courts and crime. During his tenure he served as the lead reporter in the paper’s Scripps-Howard Award winning “Addicted at Birth” series about babies born to opioid-addicted mothers and its highly acclaimed “Critical Mass” series on jail overcrowding.

He has earned dozens of awards from the Virginia and Tennessee Press Associations, twice has been recognized by the Virginia School Boards Association Media Honor Roll and won the 2018 National Media Award from the American Traffic Safety Services Association.

Prior to the Herald Courier, McGee spent 13 years as editor and general manager of the former Sullivan County News in Blountville. A Kentucky native and Morehead State University graduate, McGee moved to this area to work for the International Hot Rod Association, where he served as publications director.

He is the author of eight books about auto racing history and is a long-time member of the announcing staff at Bristol Motor Speedway and a voting member for two auto racing halls of fame.