Local News

Richlands native hired as Food City dietitian

  • Updated

Food City recently announced the addition of a dietitian to its health and wellness team in the grocery chain’s Tri-City division. Kirby Moir, originally of Richlands, Virginia, and currently a resident of Bristol, Tennessee was hired for stores in the Tri-Cities area.

Bristol’s economy on the upswing
Local News

Bristol’s economy on the upswing

  • Updated

With the exception of motorsports and music, the Twin City of Bristol has, over the past 40 years, generally been perceived as third in population among the Tri-Cities and perhaps third best for economic development and opportunity. Now, Bristol’s situation is much brighter.

Walmart supplies COVID antivirals
Local News

Walmart supplies COVID antivirals

  • Updated

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies announced Thursday that they are now dispensing the authorized COVID antiviral medications Paxlovid and Molnupiravir in Tennessee through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program.

