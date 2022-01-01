For the second consecutive year, the COVID-19 pandemic overwhelmingly ranks as the area’s top local news story of the year, engulfing the region and impacting virtually every aspect of life for Mountain Empire residents.

To adequately document the pandemic, while at the same time not glossing over other major news stories of 2021, this year’s top 10 stories have taken on a new look. Rather than sprinkle COVID stories throughout the top 10, we present the region’s top COVID-19 stories grouped together at No. 1 and will divide coverage of other top stories in Sunday and Monday’s editions.

COVID-19 rages in the Mountain Empire

COVID-19 remained deeply entrenched in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia throughout 2021. Over the past 12 months, the region has reported nearly 114,000 new cases — afflicting more than 12% of the region’s total population. The new cases figure represents a 77% increase over 2020 totals. The coronavirus and the health issues it creates accounted for 2,380 deaths in 2021, a 115% increase over last year.

When the year began, Ballad Health was treating more than 300 COVID patients per day in its hospitals. Sadly, in the final week of the year, the regional hospital system is averaging about 245 patients per day with about 70 requiring treatment in an ICU.

This year Ballad Health System treated more than 7,300 unique COVID positive patients in its hospitals, with about 25% of them requiring ICU care. About 5,000 additional patients were taken care of through its Safer at Home telehealth monitoring program, rather than admit them to the hospitals.

For comparison 7,300 people is about 600 less than the entire population of the town of Abingdon or a figure that would nearly fill the grandstands of Greene Stadium at East Tennessee State University.

The year began with the continuation of a deadly surge that began before Thanksgiving and didn’t diminish until February, claiming hundreds of lives, including state Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Lebanon, who died on New Year’s Day.

A modest surge sparked by the UK variant hit the region in the spring, but it proved mild compared to the delta variant which arrived in July, sparking widespread hospitalizations, including thousands of pediatric cases. Health officials say the delta variant continued causing high numbers of hospitalizations and deaths as the year wound down.

Ballad Health set a single-day record with 413 hospital inpatients on Sept. 8, including 100 in intensive care units and 280 more treated through its Safer at Home program. Since that peak, the number of hospitalized cases slowly fluctuated to as low as 145 in October before climbing again in November and has remained well over 200 per day throughout December.

1b. Majority of region remains unvaccinated

Vaccines were rushed into service at the end of 2020, but one year later this region has among the nation’s lowest uptake rates.

After seeing long lines and hours-long waits at early vaccination clinics at Bristol Dragway and other regional sites, vaccine interest waned to a trickle over the summer and fall, despite aggressive promotion by public health and other officials concerned the lack of vaccine response could set the region up for additional heartbreak.

At year’s end, about 48% of the region’s residents are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus — a figure that has only increased about four percentage points over the final three months of 2021.

While the vaccine won’t keep patients from contracting the virus, health officials say it will lessen the severity of symptoms and, in most cases, help keep people out of hospitals.

That is borne out in information provided weekly by Ballad Health. Since July, about 90% of all patients treated for COVID in Ballad hospitals and between 90% and 100% of patients in intensive care are unvaccinated.

1c. Outbreaks impact August return to schools

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee declined to institute mask mandates and other mitigation strategies for students returning to classrooms in August — saying it was up to parents to make those decisions. That despite doctors warning the delta variant was much more transmissible among children than previous versions of the virus.

By late August many Northeast Tennessee school systems were awash in COVID cases and quarantines, forcing some schools or entire systems to temporarily close. Many school systems instituted masking requirements for weeks afterward to help quell the outbreaks.

Correspondingly, that time saw the largest number of pediatric cases being treated at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

Cases were comparatively lower among Southwest Virginia schools, many of whom relied on the same mitigation strategies — masking, daily temperature checks, social distancing — that allowed them to offer in-person learning during the 2020-21 school year while many other areas offered only virtual classes.

1d. Major events return with crowds

Major outdoor events, including the fall NASCAR races at Bristol Motor Speedway and Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion — held on consecutive September weekends — were allowed full capacity but public response was mixed. Crowds at BMS were substantial, after attendance restrictions were imposed during summer and fall of 2020 and during the historic spring 2021 dirt races. Both the Friday and Saturday September night races paid off with rousing finishes.

After a one-year absence, NHRA’s Thunder Valley Nationals returned to Bristol Dragway in October with substantial crowds during the event.

Rhythm & Roots, which was canceled in 2020, attracted large crowds but attendance remained below the levels of recent years. A handful of artists canceled because the festival wouldn’t require attendees to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test. But organizers said that wasn’t possible because most of the music occurs outside, on public streets in two states.

1e. Health care workers await review of mandate

A federal mandate that health care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19 is currently on hold awaiting a January review by the U.S. Supreme Court. Officials of Ballad Health System worry the mandate could compound current nursing and staffing shortages and wait times because about a third of Ballad’s workforce wasn’t vaccinated as of mid-November.

Two lower court rulings included a temporary injunction of the mandate from the federal Office of Medicare and Medicaid Services — issued in early November — that would require all health care employees be vaccinated by January or risk losing funding from federal health insurance. Lawsuits filed in Louisiana and Missouri claim the agency overstepped its authority. Ballad is currently seeking legal counsel. A number of larger U.S. health care organizations and hospital systems have already imposed similar requirements.

2. Consternation over Bristol Virginia’s landfill

Bristol Virginia’s quarry landfill became a hot button topic near the end of 2020 following widespread odor complaints. It remains on the front burner as the new year dawns. Residents on both sides of town continue dealing with oppressively foul odors and health concern questions.

At the behest of its consultants, the City Council approved spending $2.8 million for a series of projects to try and address the odors, escaping gases, benzene emissions in wastewater and to address notices of violation by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and BVU Authority. Additional work is expected to continue throughout 2022 and likely beyond.

The city recently approved funding a review by another engineering firm to see if the steps taken thus far are the proper ones.

The EPA has twice come to Bristol to measure air quality — with no significant findings in the first study and still awaiting the report from its October visit.

Last fall the Bristol Tennessee City Council retained legal counsel signaled it may file suit over the issue. The city filed an intent to sue in December giving the city of Bristol, Virginia 60 days to respond.

Frustrated residents have taken their concerns to elected leaders at the regional, state and federal levels in search of help while efforts on multiple fronts are providing air purifiers to many residents dealing with the landfill emissions.

3. Brutal year for law enforcement in Wise

Law enforcement personnel in Wise County were thrice the victims of violence in 2021, including the November shooting death of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler.

Chandler, 29, died at a Johnson City hospital, hours after being shot while responding to a welfare check request at a vacant house.

Hundreds attended his funeral services including Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears and Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares, area lawmakers and law enforcement personnel from Tennessee, North Carolina, Kentucky, Ohio and all over Virginia.

Michael Donivin White, 33, was arrested at a Kingsport motel the night of the shooting and later charged with aggravated murder, felony murder and other charges.

In May, Norton Police Chief James Lane survived life-threatening injuries after he was shot twice near the Norton Walmart while responding to a 911 call about a shoplifter. Lane spent about a week in the hospital. James Buckland, 36, was charged with attempted murder of Lane and assault on another officer.

In July, Wise County Sheriff’s Deputy Rob Robinson required hospitalization after being stabbed multiple times while attempting to arrest a juvenile suspect. Robinson was able to shoot and kill the 16-year-old assailant.

4. Bristol Virginia to close city jail

In October, a divided Bristol Virginia City Council voted 3-2 to join the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority, a move designed to ultimately shutter the city’s overcrowded 52-year-old jail and shift all its prisoners to the regional system’s facilities.

In recent years the city has spent $1 million or more dollars annually to house excess prisoners in jails all over Virginia because it lacks the financial ability to expand or build a new jail.

The council voted in March to negotiate with the jail authority, which operates four jails serving most of Southwest Virginia. That request was made during the summer and, in September, both sides came to terms on how Bristol could join.

Little public opposition surfaced until after that announcement with petitions opposing the closure presented to council after it had already voted to join the authority. The closure would likely mean the loss of about 50 local jobs but the authority has agreed to interview — with plans to hire — all certified city personnel who apply.

The Virginia Resources Authority approved Bristol’s request in December. If approved by all of the member localities, the transition could begin in late winter or early spring, city officials said.

5. Floodwaters devastate Hurley

Heavy afternoon rains on Aug. 30 caused widespread flooding, landslides, extensive property damage and claimed one life in Hurley Virginia.

Several inches of rain fell during a short time that afternoon while students were in schools. County officials speculated if the incident occurred at night casualties would have been much higher.

Many roads were closed and more than 20 homes were destroyed while some were without electricity for weeks.

Personnel from the Bristol Virginia Fire Department’s swiftwater rescue team along with others from Roanoke, Bedford and Lynchburg were dispatched to the area to assist with search and rescue operations.

Gov. Ralph Northam declared the area a disaster area and the National Guard was among the agencies sent into the remote corner of Buchanan County to deliver supplies and assist residents.

However the Federal Emergency Management Agency rejected a Northam request for individual assistance for those impacted by the event.

