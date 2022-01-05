Heavy snow forecast for Tri-Cities region

More snow is expected to fall in the Mountain Empire beginning this afternoon, resulting in the second winter storm warning of the week.
“There’s a range of 2 to 4 inches in the Tri-Cities and 3 to 5 inches in Southwest Virginia,” said Brandon Wasilewski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Morristown, Tennessee.
Expect as much as 8 inches on the peaks of High Knob, Brumley Mountain and Whitetop Mountain in Southwest Virginia, he said.
Precipitation is expected to move into the area around 2 p.m., Wasilewski said.
“It could start as rain or maybe even some sleet, early on,” he said. “But that shouldn’t last too long before it changes over to snow.”
By sundown, the precipitation should change over to all snow, and roads will start getting slick, Wasilewski said.
The snow is going to be compounded by the coldest air of the season so far, with temperatures expected to be as low as 13 degrees across the greater Bristol region tonight. Snow is expected to taper off by midnight, Wasilewski said.
Friday’s temperatures will stay below freezing in the mid-20s, he said.
“Whatever snow falls and sticks will maybe not melt,” Wasilewski said. “I would expect it to stay through Friday.”
Friday morning’s wind chill could be as low as 5 degrees, he said.
“It will still be pretty cold for this region for the day on Friday,” he added.
This snowy weather system is coming from cold air from the Great Lakes mixed with a low pressure system moving in from the south, Wasilewski said.
In all, snow is expected to fall across East Tennessee from Church Hill to Chattanooga. The weather system is also expected to move across Virginia through the Roanoke Valley “and most areas of Virginia,” Wasilewski said.
On Wednesday night, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm.
Getting ready
Emergency and relief workers were getting ready for the weather Wednesday.
“At this point, it’s situational awareness,” said Theresa Kingsley-Varble, the emergency management coordinator for Washington County, Virginia.
There were no immediate plans Wednesday to open a shelter, she said.
At this point, the region’s COVID-19 testing positivity rate is 25.9%, which means opening a group shelter is not feasible, she said.
“We can’t just open a shelter,” she said. “You have to have staff. That’s why we encourage folks to prepare ahead of time.”
Kingsley-Varble works with the Mountain Empire Chapter of the American Red Cross during snow situations.
“And we work with the emergency managers,” said Sharon Dixon, the disaster program manager for the Red Cross chapter based in Bristol, Virginia.
“We also make sure that we have supplies on hand like snacks and bottled waters,” Dixon said.
This chapter covers 13 counties in Southwest Virginia.
At this point, Dixon said no shelters are expected to open “until there’s a need. It’s more a waiting-to-see what’s going to happen.”
In Tennessee, shelter from the snow and chill is available at The Salvation Army in Bristol on Martin Luther King Boulevard, said Maj. Brooks Gilliam.
“We will fill overflow areas for anyone who needs shelter,” he said.
Road crews
Road crews were busy getting ready Wednesday to prepare surfaces on interstate highways and primary routes, said Michelle Earl, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Bristol District.
“We will brine the interstate, meaning we will put a saltwater mixture down today,” Earl said Wednesday.
“This one, it’s looking like it’s going to come in as snow. So we will pretreat the road for that.”
If you do travel, make sure your cellphone is fully charged and you have a full tank of gas, said Dixon.
Most of all, be prepared, she added.
“Having a plan and being prepared is crucial at this time,” Dixon said. “And be sure to pay attention to the weather forecast.”
On Wednesday afternoon, the forecast lured shoppers to stores like the Food City at Little Creek Crossing in Bristol, Virginia.
Shoppers were stocking up on milk, bread, ground meat, lunch meat, water and drinks, said Jamie Vaughn, the store manager.
“We’re busy,” he said.
“Ice melt is also a popular item,” he said. “If your porch is going to get frozen, you don’t want to fall.”