Heavy snow forecast for Tri-Cities region

Snow Tips

1. Keep a full tank of fuel in your car.

2. Carry water and snacks in your car, in case you get stuck.

3. Have an alternate heat source in your home.

4. Stock up on nonperishable food.

5. Keep fresh batteries in your flashlights.

6. Have alternative light sources.

7. Keep pets inside during inclement weather.

8. Check on neighbors and shut-ins.

9. If you have to travel, be aware of hazardous road conditions.

10. Do not call 911 for road conditions.

Source: Washington County Department of Emergency Management