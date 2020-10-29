Heavy rain, wind expected from Zeta in Mountain Empire region

Although the Mountain Empire won’t feel the brunt of Hurricane Zeta, heavy rain and wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour are expected today, according to Derek Eisentrout, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Morristown, Tennessee.

The Category 2 hurricane roared over the Gulf Coast and made landfall in Louisiana Wednesday. Strong winds and heavy rainfall were expected to spread far inland through the South and East, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall from the hurricane wasn’t expected to reach the area until today. Much of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are under a flash flood warning that started at 8 p.m. Wednesday and is set to end at 2 p.m. today.

Eisentrout added that people should be aware of any new or updated flash flood warnings issued by the NWS. As of Wednesday afternoon, he said widespread power outages were not likely in the region.

Rainfall is expected to total 2-3 inches locally. Today, there’s a 100 percent chance of rain, which is expected to be heavy at times with thunderstorms possible before 9 p.m. Temperatures are predicted to peak at 73 degrees today and fall to around 47 degrees overnight.