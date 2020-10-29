 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heavy rain, wind expected from Zeta in Mountain Empire region
0 comments

Heavy rain, wind expected from Zeta in Mountain Empire region

Although the Mountain Empire won’t feel the brunt of Hurricane Zeta, heavy rain and wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour are expected today, according to Derek Eisentrout, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Morristown, Tennessee.

The Category 2 hurricane roared over the Gulf Coast and made landfall in Louisiana Wednesday. Strong winds and heavy rainfall were expected to spread far inland through the South and East, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall from the hurricane wasn’t expected to reach the area until today. Much of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are under a flash flood warning that started at 8 p.m. Wednesday and is set to end at 2 p.m. today.

Eisentrout added that people should be aware of any new or updated flash flood warnings issued by the NWS. As of Wednesday afternoon, he said widespread power outages were not likely in the region.

Rainfall is expected to total 2-3 inches locally. Today, there’s a 100 percent chance of rain, which is expected to be heavy at times with thunderstorms possible before 9 p.m. Temperatures are predicted to peak at 73 degrees today and fall to around 47 degrees overnight.

On Friday, rain showers may occur before 9 a.m. and it will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be cooler, with a high at 53 degrees and a low in the mid-30s.

276-645-2512 | lgreiss@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Leif_Greiss

lgreiss@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2412 | Twitter: @Leif_Greiss

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Watch Now: Father, ex-husband shares frustrations and gratitude in handling of murder-suicide case
Local News

Watch Now: Father, ex-husband shares frustrations and gratitude in handling of murder-suicide case

  • Updated

On Wednesday, Jesse Kennedy was sitting in his ex-wife’s living room with the couple’s 12-year-old son, Cameron, helping clean out items in the house. Just days earlier, Kristina Robinson and Gabrielle “Gabby” Kennedy — his ex-wife and 17-year-old daughter — were shot to death in that same house on Trammell Road by Kristina’s estranged husband, Michael Robinson, who then killed himself, according to reports from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.

Ex-NASCAR driver McClure gets probation
Local News

Ex-NASCAR driver McClure gets probation

After more than two years of avoiding the courtroom, a former NASCAR Xfinity driver and his state lawmaker attorney appeared before a Smyth County Circuit Court judge Wednesday for a plea hearing in a domestic assault case against him.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts