Heavy rain, flood threat to continue through Monday

Heavy rain and a threat of flash flooding is expected to continue through Monday in the Mountain Empire.

“Then we all get into more of a normal pattern after this,” Andrew Moulton, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee, said Sunday.

A frontal boundary and two air mases that are meeting together have been stuck over the area for several days, causing considerable flooding along the Kentucky-Virginia border, Moulton said.

“The front just didn’t move,” Moulton said. “It just kind of lingered over the Ohio Valley and the Tennessee Valley. And eastern Kentucky got the worst of it in the past couple of days.”

The front is expected to move out of the area by Tuesday morning.

“It’s probably about Tuesday when it’s supposed to change,” Moulton said.

Rainfall this week has been as much as 10 inches in the area of Pound, Virginia, and caused flooding in Wise and Dickenson counties in Southwest Virginia.

In Blountville, Tennessee, 2.69 inches of rainfall has been reported at the Tri-Cities Regional Airport. About four inches of rain has fallen on Bristol in the past week, according to the National Weather Service.

Bristol experienced random rain showers Sunday.

Tuesday’s weather should be more normal with a chance of pop-up afternoon storms expected, Moulton said. “It shouldn’t be this all day continuous type thing.

And once the sun sets, everything will definitely clear out.”