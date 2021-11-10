Health Wagon focusing on vaccination outreach

The Health Wagon is currently focusing its outreach efforts on providing COVID-19 vaccinations for unvaccinated residents.

Dr. Teresa Tyson, president and CEO of Health Wagon, said this week the rural health provider has been working with businesses and other entities to provide vaccinations for those who need them. Based in Wise, the Health Wagon is a mobile clinic that provides a range of medical services to residents in Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott and Wise counties.

“We’ve probably given about 6,000 vaccines. That has been the core of what we’re trying to do to end this pandemic is get people vaccinated,” Tyson told the Bristol Herald Courier. “If there are offices out there that need our assistance, we can come to them and vaccinate. We have an adequate supply of Pfizer and Moderna, so we’re ready and willing to vaccinate.”

Southwest Virginia has some of the lowest vaccination rates in Virginia. The region is led by Washington County at 49.4%, and no Southwest Virginia county or city has half its population fully vaccinated. Lee County — which has just 36.3% of its population fully vaccinated — sports the lowest rate of the state’s 95 counties, according to the Virginia Department of Health.