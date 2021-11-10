Health Wagon focusing on vaccination outreach

The Health Wagon is currently focusing its outreach efforts on providing COVID-19 vaccinations for unvaccinated residents.
Dr. Teresa Tyson, president and CEO of Health Wagon, said this week the rural health provider has been working with businesses and other entities to provide vaccinations for those who need them. Based in Wise, the Health Wagon is a mobile clinic that provides a range of medical services to residents in Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott and Wise counties.
“We’ve probably given about 6,000 vaccines. That has been the core of what we’re trying to do to end this pandemic is get people vaccinated,” Tyson told the Bristol Herald Courier. “If there are offices out there that need our assistance, we can come to them and vaccinate. We have an adequate supply of Pfizer and Moderna, so we’re ready and willing to vaccinate.”
Southwest Virginia has some of the lowest vaccination rates in Virginia. The region is led by Washington County at 49.4%, and no Southwest Virginia county or city has half its population fully vaccinated. Lee County — which has just 36.3% of its population fully vaccinated — sports the lowest rate of the state’s 95 counties, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
COVID-19 Vaccination Rates
|Location
|1 Dose
|Fully
|Booster
|Bristol
|52.90%
|47.60%
|8.40%
|Buchanan
|50.00%
|45.10%
|6.60%
|Dickenson
|50.40%
|44.00%
|4.60%
|Lee
|40.80%
|36.30%
|4.50%
|Norton
|54.10%
|44.90%
|7.10%
|Russell
|50.90%
|45.70%
|7.70%
|Scott
|47.50%
|43.00%
|5.20%
|Smyth
|52.80%
|47.10%
|8.30%
|Tazewell
|45.80%
|39.70%
|6.20%
|Washington
|54.30%
|49.40%
|11.20%
|Wise
|48.90%
|41.80%
|5.20%
|Wythe
|46.00%
|40.00%
|5.50%
|Virginia
|70.70%
|63.40%
|8.90%
That is in sharp contrast to the rest of Virginia, where 63.4% of all residents are fully vaccinated and over 70% have received at least one injection. Nationwide, 58.4% of all Americans are fully vaccinated, including 68.4% of the population that is 12 and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
As a result, COVID-19 transmission levels remain “high” across the region, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The city of Norton — at 14.5% —and Wise County — at 11.4% — have Southwest Virginia’s highest seven-day testing positivity averages.
“We’ve got such low [vaccination] rates here, we’re essentially going door to door, business to business, trying to take every barrier away that we can to get people the vaccine, and we’re still at these low rates,” Tyson said. “If businesses need us to come and vaccinate, we will be more than happy to — even if it’s one, it doesn’t matter. One person can come down with it and spread it to several others.”
On Halloween, the Health Wagon vaccinated about 250 people in Clintwood after offering cash incentives for those who would take the vaccine, Tyson said.
“We did a lot of boosters and a lot of first-time shots. That’s been the exception because it’s been just a trickle here lately,” she said, adding they plan to hold similar events in the future.
The Health Wagon has also provided over 700 monoclonal antibody infusion treatments for COVID patients who meet the criteria. The vast majority of them weren’t vaccinated, Tyson said.
“Unfortunately, we have had several who got to us too late, too sick, and we would have to ship them to the emergency room. Some, unfortunately, have not made it,” Tyson said.
The Health Wagon recently received a grant that will enable it to provide even more monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID patients.
“If we can get the vaccine into people’s arms, maybe we can get past that point where people are at death’s door or begging for vaccine when they’re dying,” Tyson said. “We truly believe in the vaccine. … I wish people could see what we see. If they did, people would run to get the vaccine; they would not put politics above their health.”
