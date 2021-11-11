Health orgs fear mandates could increase staff shortages

“Ballad Health has articulated very clearly our concerns this mandate could have on staffing for the needs of our region during a time where the nation and rural regions in particular suffer from the worst clinical staffing shortage in history. We remain concerned this will negatively affect service and our ability to respond to the medical needs of our region, though we have no choice but to comply.”

Holston Medical Group, which employs more than 1,000 people at 45 health care facilities across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, also replied via a statement.

“Our biggest priority continues to be the safety and health of our team, our patients and our community. Our leadership team is weighing the federal mandate requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for those who work with Medicare and Medicaid patients,” according to the statement. “As a health partner for life, it’s our responsibility to provide science-backed education regarding vaccination for team members and the community while meeting their individual needs. We strongly encourage all team and community members who have not yet received the vaccine to do so for the greater public health.”

ETSU, which operates ETSU Physicians Group and the Quillen College of Medicine, also issued a statement.