Health orgs fear mandates could increase staff shortages

Area health care providers are working through new federal mandates to vaccinate health care workers in a region with high vaccine hesitancy.
Last Thursday, the Biden administration announced it will require health care facilities that participate in Medicare and Medicaid programs to have staff members vaccinated by Jan. 4. The mandate was issued by the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services.
On Wednesday, 10 states filed action in federal court in Missouri seeking to block the mandate, claiming it threatens the jobs of millions of health care workers and could “exacerbate an alarming shortage” in health care fields, particularly in rural areas where some health workers have been hesitant to get the shots.
This is separate from the similar vaccination mandate also issued last Thursday by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration requiring businesses with 100 or more employees to also have them vaccinated by Jan. 4 or require them to be tested weekly. That mandate was halted by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals after five states and a number of businesses filed action against it.
Ballad Health, Holston Medical Group, East Tennessee State University and the Health Wagon were asked about their potential response to the mandate.
“Our initial assessment leads us to the conclusion that our conditions of participation with Medicare and other government programs is dependent upon our compliance with this new mandate, which provides exceptions from the mandate only for medical or religious reasons,” according to the Ballad Health statement.
Ballad operates 21 hospitals plus walk-in clinics and other health care offices across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Medicaid and Medicare patients represent about 70% of Ballad’s payer mix.
Ballad employs about 14,000 people. More than 60% of all Ballad employees are vaccinated, meaning thousands could be impacted by the mandate.
The health system presently has openings for 700 nurses, system President and CEO Alan Levine recently told a congressional subcommittee.
“If a team member leaves, it’s very difficult to get someone to replace them, particularly in a rural region,” Levine testified.
He also addressed what was then a potential employee vaccination mandate, saying, “I’ve had some resignations just from the fact that we’re even considering the mandate.”
However, Ballad is developing a policy to comply.
“Ballad Health is drafting a policy to be implemented that is compliant with the rules. Ballad Health must comply with federal rules for participation in the Medicare program, or we risk jeopardizing the very existence of our hospitals and other critical services needed to serve our region,” according to the statement.
It also raised the issue on how this could worsen its ongoing nursing shortage and impact patient care.
“Ballad Health has articulated very clearly our concerns this mandate could have on staffing for the needs of our region during a time where the nation and rural regions in particular suffer from the worst clinical staffing shortage in history. We remain concerned this will negatively affect service and our ability to respond to the medical needs of our region, though we have no choice but to comply.”
Holston Medical Group, which employs more than 1,000 people at 45 health care facilities across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, also replied via a statement.
“Our biggest priority continues to be the safety and health of our team, our patients and our community. Our leadership team is weighing the federal mandate requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for those who work with Medicare and Medicaid patients,” according to the statement. “As a health partner for life, it’s our responsibility to provide science-backed education regarding vaccination for team members and the community while meeting their individual needs. We strongly encourage all team and community members who have not yet received the vaccine to do so for the greater public health.”
ETSU, which operates ETSU Physicians Group and the Quillen College of Medicine, also issued a statement.
“We are still working to determine what implications recent legislation, federal orders and legal guidance related to COVID-19 safety protocols may have for the University including our College of Medicine and community health care programs,” according to the statement.
The Health Wagon employs 49 people who provide health care services to residents of six rural Southwest Virginia counties, but 98% of them are vaccinated, and the remaining staff members have medical reasons not to, President and CEO Dr. Teresa Tyson said this week.
“We have been since day one because we really talked to our staff and led by example,” Tyson said. “I cried when I got the vaccine, I was so elated to get it. I wish people could see what we see. People would run and get the vaccine if they see what we’ve seen.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
