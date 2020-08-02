Health officials say no local COVID-19 clusters linked to the July NASCAR race in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. — More than two weeks after Bristol Motor Speedway welcomed over 20,000 people to the country’s largest in-person sports gathering in months, local public health officials say they have not yet identified any COVID-19 case clusters directly associated with the NASCAR All-Star Race.

The race was originally scheduled to take place in Charlotte, but was moved to Bristol, Tennessee as North Carolina’s case numbers climbed.

Bristol Motor Speedway implemented an extensive plan for the July 15 event that physically distanced spectators in the stands and required attendees to wear masks in most parts of the stadium, except for at their seats.

But some community members questioned the risks of holding such a large event as COVID-19 cases steadily rise in the local region. Concerns often focused on whether the virus could spread at the race event itself and fears that the influx of out-of-town visitors could include infected individuals visiting local restaurants, stores and hotels.

On race day, large numbers of fans were also observed visiting souvenir stands and vendors outside track property without masks.

As of Friday, no cases in the area have been linked to the race event, according to public health leaders in both Tennessee and Virginia.

Officials have been monitoring case investigations and contact tracing for links to the massive event.

Stephen May, medical director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, said the case investigation work includes two basic questions: First, has an individual traveled anywhere in the last two weeks? And second, has that person attended any large events or group gatherings?