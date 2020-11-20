Health officials plead with public to avoid Thanksgiving gatherings

Thanksgiving is fast approaching — and amid a new wave of COVID-19 infections, the ongoing recession and the drawn-out drama of the November election results, now might seem like a more important time than ever to gather and share a meal with loved ones.
But local health officials are issuing sharp warnings and downright pleas to the public about the holiday. Their main message: The pandemic isn’t pausing for Thanksgiving, so don’t celebrate in the usual way.
“We’re seeing just widespread community transmission,” said Dr. Stephen May, regional medical director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department. “Everyone needs to treat everyone [else] as infected.”
“Please, please, please, wear a mask, avoid gatherings, and social distance,” said Breanne Forbes Hubbard, the population health manager for Southwest Virginia’s Mount Rogers Health District. “We are reaching a crisis point in our health care systems, and we have too many cases of COVID-19 in our community.”
Both May and Hubbard said their departments are very concerned that the region will see a spike in cases after Thanksgiving as a result of holiday gatherings. Hubbard said her team has been expecting that.
“What we did not expect was that we would be entering the holiday season with so many existing cases of COVID-19 in our community,” Hubbard said.
In the Mount Rogers Health District, which includes Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Smyth, Washington and Wythe counties, along with the cities of Bristol and Galax, cases of COVID-19 are spreading like wildfire, with the district setting new records for cases “almost daily,” she said.
On the Tennessee side of the region, May said he’s also seeing “widespread community transmission” of COVID-19. The county’s seven-day testing positivity rate was 18% as of Wednesday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. The statewide average was 14.7% as of that day, according to Ballad Health officials.
“We’re one of the hotter parts of the state in dealing with cases,” May said.
Both Hubbard and May urged people to review and follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s holiday recommendations, including one that could prove particularly painful on Thanksgiving: Avoid gatherings, even small ones, with people from other households.
Such gatherings are “an important contributor to the rise in COVID-19 cases,” the CDC guidelines state.
“We need to really avoid mixing of different households at this time and avoid group gatherings and mass gatherings,” May said. “Because it just becomes an infection hotbed.”
The CDC’s Thanksgiving guidelines recommend celebrating Thanksgiving “with people in your own household” and meeting virtually with family and friends from other households.
For people who do plan to host or attend gatherings with multiple households, there’s a host of safety suggestions. Limit the gathering size and hold it outdoors if the weather permits. Have guests bring their own food and drink. If you’re sharing food, designate one person to serve it. Limit foot traffic in the kitchen. Use disposable utensils and plates.
And, of course, the guidelines recommend washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, keeping 6 feet apart from people outside your household and wearing a sturdy, snug face mask when you’re not eating or drinking. People should practice the latter two even outside, the guidelines state.
“They just came out with some new information from the CDC that wearing a mask also has some protective effect for the individual wearing it,” May said. “Before, we said, ‘My mask protects you and your mask protects me.’ Well, your mask may also have some protection [for] you.”
The guidelines also advised people not to travel for the holidays, but said that anyone who does should get a flu shot beforehand as well as follow the standard COVID-19 social distancing, masking and hand washing recommendations.
Most U.S. residents won’t travel during the holiday season, according to a nationwide survey commissioned by the American Hotel and Lodging Association. Of the 2,200 American adults who participated in the survey in early November, 72% said they would probably not travel for Thanksgiving and 69% said they would probably not travel for Christmas.
Virginia Tech researcher Ron Fricker said that he will probably visit some extended family before Thanksgiving, but was planning to wear a mask and practice the 6-foot rule. In a Friday media statement from Virginia Tech about the holidays, the statistics professor and disease surveillance expert said he plans to spend Thanksgiving Day with his immediate family and celebrate virtually with the larger family.
“This will make for an unusual holiday but also one that is as safe as possible,” Fricker said.
Hubbard said she knows that it’s “disappointing, hard and sad” to not have traditional holiday gatherings this year. But she urged people to follow the CDC’s holiday guidelines to keep the pandemic from getting even worse.
“We do not want anyone to become ill or die as a result of getting together for the holiday,” Hubbard said. “We look forward to being able to distribute a safe, effective vaccine to our community. Please help us all get to that point safely.”
