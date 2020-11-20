Health officials plead with public to avoid Thanksgiving gatherings

Thanksgiving and COVID-19: Safety recommendations

Avoid in-person gatherings with people from other households, even small ones.

If you do plan to host or attend a multi-household gathering:

» Get tested for COVID-19. (Get a regular test. Rapid tests are less reliable.)

» Get a flu shot if you haven’t already.

» Limit the size of your gathering.

» Wear a sturdy, snug face mask that has at least two layers when you’re not eating or drinking. This includes when you’re outside.

» Store your mask in a clean, breathable bag when you’re eating and drinking.

» Keep at least 6 feet of distance from people outside your household at all times, including when you’re outdoors.

» Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds before and after food prep, eating and disposing trash. Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap isn’t available.

» Put single-use towels in bathrooms so people don’t wipe their hands on the same towel.

» If you plan to host a gathering around a table, make sure it’s big enough for social distancing between people from different households.

» If you’re gathering indoors, open windows to allow for better air circulation if the weather permits.

» Have guests bring their own food and drink.

» If you’re sharing food, designate one person to serve it, limit foot traffic in the kitchen or serving area and use disposable plates, cups and utensils.

The CDC recommends against traveling for Thanksgiving. If you plan to travel:

» 14 days is the amount of time you should quarantine before your trip.

» Get a COVID-19 test and make sure you get a negative result.

» Get a flu shot if you haven’t already.

» Carefully adhere to the standard COVID-19 social distancing, masking and hand washing recommendations.

Source: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention