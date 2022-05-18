Health district director receives United Way award

Dr. Karen Shelton was honored with the Woman of Distinction Award from the Southwest Virginia United Way on Wednesday night as part of the group’s annual Impact Awards.

The ceremony at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon was the first since 2019 for the organization and drew a record crowd of more than 250 community leaders from Lee County to the New River Valley.

A press release from the organization said Shelton was honored for directing the Mount Rogers Cumberland Plateau and Lenowisco health districts during the COVID pandemic. Under her guidance, those districts had the fastest rollouts of COVID testing and vaccinations in Virginia.

American Electric Power was honored as Community Partner of the Year. Food City was honored as Top Giver.

“It was wonderful to be able to hold this event in person so we could express our gratitude face-to-face to people who have gone above and beyond to make everything we do possible,” United Way of Southwest Virginia President and CEO Travis Staton said. “The circumstances of the last couple of years that had kept us from hosting the Impact Awards as a live event in 2020 and 2021 also made the work of these individuals and organizations much more important and impactful to the people of Southwest Virginia.”