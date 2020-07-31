Health department, state agencies host awareness event on human trafficking

BRISTOL, Tenn. — At around 8:30 Thursday morning, before the day’s heat had really set in, Audrey Holley crouched outside the entrance to the Interstate 81 S Welcome Center in Bristol to do something curious. The plastic cup she held was full of bright red sand, which she slowly, carefully poured into a sidewalk crack. Several people around her did the same, until the sidewalk appeared to be bleeding a little along various cracks.

They were participating in the Red Sand Project, a campaign that uses art to raise awareness about victims of human trafficking.

Holley, a health educator with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, said the grains of sand represent victims of human trafficking. They’re often people who fall through society’s metaphorical cracks, she said.

“It may happen to individuals that have been lost in the system,” she said. “They’re in foster care, or in juvenile detention. It tends to happen to people who are very vulnerable.”

Around the world, an estimated 40.3 million people are currently enslaved — often after being trafficked — according to the Red Sand Project’s website. Started in Miami in 2014 to draw attention to their plight, the project has since had events in all 50 states and 70 countries.

The Tennessee Department of Health adopted the campaign in 2019 in partnership with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said Chastyn Webster, another health educator from the county Health Department.

“Because of [Tennessee’s] interstate system, it’s very easy to traffic individuals by vehicle,” Webster said outside the Welcome Center. “It’s interconnected. It’s easy to get to other states.”