Health Department offers first, second vaccine doses at Bristol Dragway today

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will give first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Bristol Dragway today, in addition to second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Meanwhile, it will continue administering doses of the Moderna vaccine at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium.

First dose information

First doses will start at 9 a.m. at the dragway, the Health Department said in a news release.

“These vaccinations are for Phase 1a1 and Phase 1a2 individuals, as well as those who are 70 and older,” the statement said.

Phase 1a1 and 1a2 individuals must live or work in Sullivan County or be a Tennessee resident to be vaccinated, while those 70 and older must be Tennessee residents, the statement said.

“Those in Phase 1a1 or Phase 1a2 should bring their work ID (name badge or a copy of letter or email with company letterhead proving employment) and we ask that those who are 70 and older bring their driver’s license to assist with vaccine paperwork,” the statement said.

Second dose information: Pfizer vaccine