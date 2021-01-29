 Skip to main content
Health Department offers first, second vaccine doses at Bristol Dragway today
Health Department offers first, second vaccine doses at Bristol Dragway today

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will give first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Bristol Dragway today, in addition to second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Meanwhile, it will continue administering doses of the Moderna vaccine at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium.

First dose information

First doses will start at 9 a.m. at the dragway, the Health Department said in a news release.

“These vaccinations are for Phase 1a1 and Phase 1a2 individuals, as well as those who are 70 and older,” the statement said.

Phase 1a1 and 1a2 individuals must live or work in Sullivan County or be a Tennessee resident to be vaccinated, while those 70 and older must be Tennessee residents, the statement said.

“Those in Phase 1a1 or Phase 1a2 should bring their work ID (name badge or a copy of letter or email with company letterhead proving employment) and we ask that those who are 70 and older bring their driver’s license to assist with vaccine paperwork,” the statement said.

Second dose information: Pfizer vaccine

The department said it will administer second doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the dragway between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. There will be separate lines for first and second dose recipients, and the latter don’t need to arrive extremely early, the statement said.

“We receive separate allotments for first and second doses and will have sufficient [vaccines] for our second doses,” the department said.

The second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are only for people who received their vaccine from the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, the statement said.

Second dose information: Moderna vaccine

The department will also continue giving second doses of the Moderna vaccine at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays through Friday, Feb. 5, the statement said. The second doses are reserved for people who received the first dose from the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, it added.

“Please do not return earlier than the date [for your second dose] on your vaccine card as it is not recommended to receive the vaccine early,” it said.

