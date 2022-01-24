Health care provider pleads for help as region's transmission rate leads state

As the rate of new COVID-19 cases continue to escalate, one Southwest Virginia health care provider is actively seeking help.

The Health Wagon, which serves residents in Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott and Wise counties, issued an urgent email plea Sunday for health care volunteers to supplement its staff.

“The Health Wagon is calling for emergency general and medical volunteers. We are in need of nurse practitioners, RNs, LPNs, nursing assistants, medical assistants, physicians, paramedics and clerical/office support immediately. Short and long-term commitments are needed,” according to the email. They are also exploring state and federal resource options.

Contacted Monday, CEO Dr. Teresa Tyson said the needs are on multiple fronts.

“Twenty percent of our staff is (COVID) positive. We are overwhelmed and need nurses to help test and health care providers to help treat in person and over telehealth. This is our biggest needs,” Tyson said, adding that her staff is exhausted.

The Health Wagon employs about 50 people and has a large volunteer base they hope will respond.

As a region, Southwest Virginia has the highest community transmission rate in the state, with 37.6% of all patients testing positive for COVID-19 over the past seven days. Many localities recorded their highest weekly average since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Community transmission levels were above 41% in six localities with the cities of Bristol and Norton and Wythe County having among the highest rates in Virginia.

Bristol’s seven-day average testing positivity rate is 46.4% — meaning nearly half the people tested for COVID-19 were positive. In the past seven days, the city has diagnosed 286 new cases of COVID-19, and its total for 2022 is 815. During that time, the city’s positivity rate has more than doubled since Jan. 1, when it was 21%, according to VDH.

The city of Norton’s rate is 47.6%, and Wythe County’s rate is 45.2%. Scott, Washington and Wise counties are all at or above 41%. On Jan. 1, the regional rate was 26.2%. Monday, the statewide average rate was 27.9%.

Tyson said even more testing is crucial.

“Need for testing is outpacing what we can currently provide. The health care system is under great strain from the rising rates of COVID. We are doing our best to perform increased testing to stave off increased illness from the disease,” Tyson said in a text message. “We are working with the health department, planning extra testing sites in Coeburn and Wise — approximately 400 additional tests for the area next week — due to the COVID demand.”

And those numbers likely aren’t the whole story.

“There has been a lot of at-home testing in the region that is not reflected in those numbers and that number at 41% — that is high,” Tyson said.

Tyson said it’s important for people to know if they’re positive, so they can isolate and not spread the virus to others.

More than 4,300 new cases of COVID-19 were identified across the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia during the past seven days — maintaining a trend that began in early January. More than 11,500 cases of COVID have been diagnosed across Southwest Virginia so far in January.

Those record rates are also translating into hospitalizations. Ballad Health System reported 381 inpatients on Monday at its facilities in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, the most this year and the most since mid-September. Seventy-six patients are being treated in intensive care units, and 48 are on ventilators. There are eight pediatric patients at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

Ballad’s single-day record is 413 COVID inpatients, set last Sept. 8. They anticipate totals will approach that number in the coming days.

“Rapid pace of omicron case growth projected to peak within the region in a week or so, likely keeping hospitalizations in the 400 range,” according to forecast information released last week by Ballad Health. “However, depending on how case growth tracks this week, we could potentially push past 400 for some days in the upcoming week or so.”

Trends show that omicron is typically a less severe illness than the delta variant which preceded it.

“Initial comparison of Ballad Health hospitalizations in the omicron period versus delta hospitalizations indicate a 25% reduction in ICU utilization and a 30% shorter overall hospitalization length of stay,” according to the document.

Last week Ballad treated an average of 349 inpatients per day, plus an additional nearly 300 COVID patients per day through its Safe at Home monitoring program.

