Healing Hands Health Center promotes 12th annual Valentine's fundraiser

  • Updated
BRISTOL — Healing Hands Health Center is hosting its 12th annual “Sweets for the Sweet” Valentine’s fundraiser.

For a donation of $50 per cupcake, volunteers at the charitable health clinic will deliver specially packaged cupcakes to dedicated health care professionals and seniors at Bristol Regional Medical Center and Johnston Memorial Hospital.

The donated money will provide quality health care to low-income, uninsured residents of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Healing Hands is accepting orders until Monday, Feb. 7. Orders may be placed on the clinic’s website.

Though the volunteers are not providing individual deliveries this year because of COVID-19, they encourage community members to order a cupcake for someone they want to surprise this Valentine’s Day and make their own special delivery.

Special delivery cupcakes can be picked up at the new J.D. and Lorraine Nicewonder Education Center located across the street from the Healing Hands clinic at 234 Midway Medical Park, Bristol, Tennessee, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14.

