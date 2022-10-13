Healing Hands celebrates 25 years of caring for those needing medical help

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Local community leaders, politicians, doctors, and volunteers gathered at the Healing Hands Health Center to celebrate 25 years of providing medical care to low income, uninsured Bristol residents.

During the celebration, Helen Scott, the executive director of Healing Hands, acknowledged the many people who have given their time and supported Healing Hands over the course of 25 years. Scott also highlighted how the project has grown since 1995.

"We started with a really small budget Frank DeFriece, through his foundation and personally, I believe, gave $100,000. So, that was a great start. We've grown so much, and our annual operating budget right now was 1.4 million. So, we've really come a long way," Scott said.

Scott emphasized Healing Hands has become a teaching facility for young dental students from the University of Tennessee in Memphis and East Tennessee State University, who take part in a two-week rotation program.

"They are from the University of Tennessee in Memphis, and so four students rotate out here from Memphis to Bristol for two-week rotations. They stay in our dormitory downstairs," Scott said. "We love our dental students, and this is the eighth year of their rotation. This year, we will have about 135 students that rotate through our clinic."

Medical students from King University and the Appalachian College of Pharmacy students have also participated in the Healing Hands program.

When it comes to the future, Scott explained they have plans to expand every service they offer, as well as provide new services such as mental health.

"The future really looks bright for Healing Hands. The next 25 years I'm really excited about. We will remain a Christian ministry, and we will continue to help the uninsured and the underinsured, and we're going to grow every service we offer," Scott said. "We'd like to grow the eye clinic and give people eye exams and eyeglasses, and also, we'd like to have a better presence and a bigger presence with mental health. So, we've had volunteers in mental health, but we really need to step up and find funding for mental health."

The Rev. Tom Quickel, one of the original Healing Hands spiritual needs committee members, brought the evening's speeches to a close by taking a moment to remember those who have passed who have been a part of Healing Hands, as well as by quoting Johanna Hernandez, an original spiritual needs committee member, who was also present at the event.

"Johnna said very well, at least as far as I'm concerned, she said, 'Healing Hands, this is who we are. This is what we do. We are people of faith and what we do is love our neighbors, particularly in a time a moment of their need, especially their health care,'" Quickel said.