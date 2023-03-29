BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol, Tennessee’s Haynesfield Pool has seen better days.
The public pool that was built in 1964 has deteriorated to the point where its reopening is unlikely and not recommended, Terry Napier, the city’s parks and recreation director, made clear during a city council work session Tuesday.
“Our pool has been done for quite a few years,” Napier said. “We don't need to open our pool anymore.”
Napier said the most troubling part of the aged pool is its interior concrete walls are falling apart, and just a few years ago, one section of the pool collapsed and had to be rebuilt.
Napier went on to show council renderings of a conceptual design for a new indoor, competition-sized aquatics center with garage doors that could be opened during the warmer months. The preliminary cost estimate for the proposed year-round pool, which Napier called a bare-bones concept, is $6 million, which doesn’t include costs for site preparation and potentially land acquisition.
No specific location has been proposed for a new pool, though members of council considered the possibility of building one by the splash pad at Steele Creek Park. When asked if they could get one more summer out of Haynesfield Pool, Napier said he would not recommend it.
According to Napier, a closure of Haynesfield Pool would be permanent; however, the city is expected to inquire about partnering with Tennessee High to potentially open its pool to the public some in the summer.
