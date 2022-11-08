 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harvest celebration planned at Sycamore Shoals State Park

Harvest Celebration 2022-e.jpg

Sycamore Shoal State Historic Park will have Frontier Harvest Celebration Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

 Photo Contributed

Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in Elizabethton, Tennessee will become the scene of a Frontier Harvest Celebration Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In Colonial America, before Thanksgiving was declared a national holiday, each colony or community observed days of thanksgiving usually after the harvest had been brought in or after a significant military victory. The Washington County Militia, will host living history organization at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, for their monthly militia muster and a colonial “Harvest Home” as they celebrate the Overmountain Men’s victory at the battle of Kings Mountain. 

Activities throughout the weekend will include programs and demonstrations of 18th century frontier life including open-hearth cooking, food preservation, flintlock musket and rifle demonstrations, music, games, Revolutionary War era battle tactics, and much more. The weekend will also include a special Veterans Day program Saturday, Nov. 12 to honor the combatants at the Battle of Kings Mountain and the current veterans and armed service members. 

Also, join the members of the Overmountain Weavers Guild as they present the Fall Fibers Fair inside the park visitors center throughout the weekend. Admission is free  For more information about this and other events at the park call (423) 543-5808.  

