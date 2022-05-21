Harshbarger meets with constituents

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger of Kingsport held a “Coffee with your Congresswoman” event at Northeast State Community College Friday morning with a roomful of constituents from the Tri-Cities region in attendance.

“There’s a lot going on,” Harshbarger said in her opening remarks. “Every day I wake up early, and I don’t go home until way late because we have issues that we need to address.”

In her informal talk, which was followed by a time for questions from audience members, Harshbarger started with the baby formula shortage.

“Roughly 40% of the nation’s baby formula is out of stock because one facility — Abbott — makes 40% of our nation’s baby formula,” Harshbarger said.

Tennessee is among a group of states that was sold out of more than half its formula the week of April 24, according to Harshbarger, who claimed the Food and Drug Administration was aware of a potential for a shortage in November.

“It’s a travesty when you don’t plan ahead and you have one company that makes 40% of anything,” Harshbarger said. “If they knew it back in November, why didn’t they have a strategic backup plan to get this formula from Europe? … Our government is very reactive. They are never proactive in anything, and that’s what I hate.”

The White House made a deal with Abbott to reopen its closed plant in the coming weeks, Harshbarger said.

Harshbarger, a member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, also told the crowd how she visited Eagle Pass, Texas a few weeks ago and has spoken with some of the boots on the ground at the border.

She described customs and border protection (CBP) officers as “demoralized.” “Lawlessness breeds lawlessness, and that’s what’s happening at our southern borders,” Harshbarger said.

Citing data from CBP, Harshbarger said there were more than 234,000 migrant encounters at the southern border last month, the highest in U.S. history and up 30% from April 2021. The CDP has seized 340,000 pounds of drugs this fiscal year and 5,300 pounds of fentanyl, according to Harshbarger.

“You can’t sustain this,” Harshbarger said. “We are a sovereign nation because we have borders. If this is not a national security issue, I don’t know what is.”

Harshbarger also talked about the World Health Organization (WHO), saying that it no longer serves a purpose for the American people. A supporter of Texas Congressman Chip Roy’s bill to defund the organization, Harshbarger was met with applause Friday when she said they shouldn’t receive a penny.

When touching on the war in Ukraine, Harshbarger said she voted no on the $40 billion aid bill due to concerns over where the money was going and what exactly it was going to be used for.

Harshbarger also addressed the threat of China, saying a Taiwanese ambassador she has spoken to is worried.

“China is watching everything that happens in Russia and Ukraine,” Harshbarger said. “Weakness invites aggression, and that’s why we are where we are … They know they have this small window until November to do what they’ve got to do.”

Harshbarger was also met with applause when she said “there is going to be a red wave coming in November,” predicting Republican success in the upcoming election.

In her closing remarks, Harshbarger encouraged her constituents to keep praying for the country, which she said she does with fellow members of Congress every Wednesday.

“Please join us Wednesday at 7:00,” Harshbarger said. “Wherever you are, pray that God will keep his hand on the greatest nation the world has ever known.”

Harshbarger is a first-term member of Congress and also serves on the House Education and Labor Committee. The longtime pharmacist and business owner from Bloomingdale resides in Kingsport.