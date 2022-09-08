Harshbarger discusses China, top secret documents over coffee

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-TN-01) made an appearance Thursday in Blountville where she spoke to more than 100 constituents about a range of topics impacting the country.

After honoring veterans, Harshbarger gave a brief address before taking questions at the 90-minute “Coffee with your Congresswoman” event held in a full room at the Ron Ramsey Regional Agricultural Center. A pharmacist of 36 years and a first-time politician, Harshbarger began by giving her thoughts on China’s influence over the pharmaceutical industry.

“When 90% of those ingredients to make your medications are held hostage by China, that's a problem,” Harshbarger said. “They don’t have to drop a bomb folks, they just have to cut your medicine off.”

Noting she hadn’t been in politics until the 2020 election, Harshbarger described herself as a business owner and an outsider who tries to present solutions to problems. Some issues the congresswoman from Bloomingdale brought up Thursday included inflation, student loan forgiveness and the southern border.

“The Inflation Reduction Act has nothing to do with inflation reduction – nothing,” Harshbarger said. “If anything, it’s going to raise inflation out the roof.”

Addressing President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, Harshbarger said he was trying to “buy votes” and claimed the president doesn’t have the authority to forgive student loans.

“There's a million ways to pay a loan back,” Harshbarger said. “Why the government ever got involved in student loans in the first place, I don’t know.”

Harshbarger also took a few minutes to talk about the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) raid of former president Donald J. Trump’s home in Florida last month, calling the search “unprecedented.”

“I keep going over this in my head – why would he have top secret documents?” Harshbarger questioned. “I know he had declassified [but] the National Archives had to know everything that he was taking out, because he didn’t pack those boxes.”

Calling out “corruption” at the federal level within the Department of Justice, FBI and agencies without oversight, Harshbarger said the next two years of Congress will be different.

“In 2023 to 2024, it’s going to be oversight, oversight, oversight, because it’s going to take two years just to uncover what they’ve tried to cover up that we don’t know,” Harshbarger said. “There’s no accountability, no transparency, no plan.”

Harshbarger faces opposition from Democrat Cameron Parsons and independent candidates Richard G. Baker and Matt Makrom in November.