Harmony and Hope House to offer transitional housing for women

“If they’re about to be released by a substance abuse program, or they are about to be released from incarceration, probation and parole would contact us, and we would meet them. Our executive directors will be going into the local jails to find out who is coming home, who has needs for our service, and then they would have a face-to-face interview and go from there,” Davis said.

The Harmony and Hope House will only house five residents at a time. Davis said the goal is to have a one-on-one relationship with the residents to give them the best care.

“Sometimes programs grow too large where they do not understand and meet the needs. Everyone becomes a number or intake name or something to that effect,” Davis said. “We want to have a personal one-on-one relationship with the individuals that come through to let them know that they are important.”

The BCCR was founded in 2003 by Davis, Minister Cornelius D. Studifin and Lillian K. Davis after the Rev. Davis spent time in prison and struggled to rejoin society.