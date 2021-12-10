Hard Rock: Work underway for temporary casino

BRISTOL, Va. — On a date when the month and day add up to Blackjack, Hard Rock International said construction plans are underway for its temporary casino at the site of the former mall on Gate City Highway in Bristol, Virginia.

The temporary casino is expected to open in the second quarter of 2022 and create 600 jobs.

Thursday’s announcement follows the submission of a demolition plan to the city for changes that needed to be made to the current building to house the planned $400 million casino resort that is expected to employ as many as 2,000 people when fully developed.

Construction of the temporary casino is the first step toward the facility designed to include a casino with 2,700 slot machines and 100 table games as well as a 300-room hotel, seven restaurants, four bars, a 3,200-seat live performance venue, an outdoor performance venue with a capacity of 20,000 along with retail and convention space.