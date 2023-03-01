BRISTOL Va. — Hard Rock Bristol and The Cameo Theater announced a new sponsorship agreement Wednesday to help keep the music flowing from its historic stage.

In fact, under the agreement, the stage will be rebranded the Hard Rock Stage.

Specific terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Hard Rock — operators the temporary Bristol Casino — also now has a VIP suite upstairs at The Cameo where it can entertain its clientele. Cameo owner Brent Buchanan predicted the restored 1925-era facility will continue to expand its lineup to up to 60 live shows annually.

“This is the culmination of what we thought all along The Cameo can be,” Buchanan said. “When I purchased The Cameo, nobody saw this vision but I saw it. Having Hard Rock validate what you know The Cameo can be is huge … It’s not just huge for The Cameo, its huge for the community because — as everybody can see — Hard Rock isn’t just coming in to take over, they actually want to be a good community partner. We’re already doing good but I feel Hard Rock will elevate everything to great.”

Buchanan acquired the building in 2017 and spent three years breathing life back into the former art deco movie house. Among its first live performances in 2021 were Blue Oyster Cult, Sawyer Brown and Robert Earl Keen — a distinctive and wide array of musical talent. And the hits have been coming ever since.

Their spring lineup includes Trampled by Turtles, Roger McGuinn, tributes to the Beatles and John Prine, the BoDeans and country crooner John Michael Montgomery. And a live parking lot show featuring Billy Idol and Bret Michaels expected to attract up to 15,000 — Buchanan’s first venture outside the walls of The Cameo.

Buchanan and the Hard Rock people have been speaking for some time and they arrived at this arrangement, in advance of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol’s planned opening in summer 2024.

“Right now we don’t have live music. We have bands at the restaurant at the Bristol Casino. We saw an opportunity for headline entertainment that Brent provides here at The Cameo as a great fit for our customer base,” Mark DeLeo, vice president of marketing of Hard Rock Bristol said. “When we open the permanent facility, we’ll have a Hard Rock Live — which is a larger facility than this — but we saw the acts that he has here as a great opportunity to package with our other marketing and our hotels with the local hotels who bring guests here to Bristol from all over the region.

“The guests are already loving it. And to have this little area, this VIP suite, it gave us an opportunity to really entertain our guests at a show and then bring them back to the casino after the show. It’s a great partnership. It really is a great fit for us,” DeLeo said.

DeLeo said one of the appeals was the variety of music that appears at the Cameo.

“We love the fact that Brent has multiple genres of music here. That’s what Hard Rock is all about. We’re not just country, we’re not just rock. We’re a little bit of everything,” DeLeo said. “Our guests are all demographics so they love country, they love rock, they love pop music, bluegrass music. They love it all. With what Brent is doing here it gives us the opportunity to appeal to many, many different demographics and customers.”