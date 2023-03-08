KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Motorists traveling on Fort Henry Drive in Sullivan County should be aware of upcoming bridge inspection activities that will have an impact on traffic, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, March 13, the Hammond Bridge on State Route 36 (Fort Henry Drive) in Kingsport will be closed for routine inspection of the concrete arch. Traffic will be shifted over to the steel bridge right beside it for the duration of the inspection.

Inspection of the concrete arch is expected to be complete by 2:30 p.m. Once complete, the Hammond Bridge will re-open to traffic, and one lane will be closed on the steel bridge for its inspection. All lanes are expected to re-open by 4 p.m., according to the statement.

This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.