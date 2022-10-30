Halloween night should be warm and dry

JOE TENNIS — BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

Halloween night should be a perfect evening for little ghosts and ghouls of all ages to go from door-to-door collecting chocolates, candies and perhaps even an occasional fresh fruit – but no rocks.

Clouds and rain hung over Bristol on Sunday, but are expected to be out of the areas by 5 p.m. Monday, just in time for trick-or-treating, Kyle Snowdin, a meteorologist the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee, said Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to be about 65 degrees on Monday evening, which is about normal for Halloween in the greater Bristol region, Snowdin said. Winds will be about seven mph or less while the chance of rain is about 20%.

By about 10 p.m., temperatures will get to about 50, Snowdin said. “It won’t be super chilly.”

That hasn’t always been the case. There have been several instances when snow was part of the Halloween celebrations in past years. Halloween fell into the deep freezer in 1993 when 1.3 inches of snow fell at the Tri-Cities Regional Airport, Snowdin aid. At race of snow also showed up in 1954 and 2014, Snowdin said.

Three years ago, slightly more than an inch of rain fell in 2019 on Halloween.

“The highest amount we have for rain falling on Halloween was 1961 when 1.3 inches of rain (fell).”

Here are some safety tips to help make a fun and festive occasion:

- Travel in groups. It’s safer and more fun.

- Carry a flashlight.

- Be careful at road crossings.

- Do not go to houses where the porch light is not on or where it is extremely dark.

- Do not trick-or-treat if you have COVID-19 symptoms or have recently tested positive.

- Inspect all treats with an adult to ensure they are safe to eat.

- Be kind an considerate to everyone who rewards you with a treat. Saying “thank you” is appropriate and appreciated.