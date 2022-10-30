 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

Halloween night should be warm and dry

TRICK-OR-TREATING TRICKS

Weather usually dictates the size of candy-begging crowds on any Halloween. Since it happens outdoors — and if household members stick together, travel in as small a group as possible and distance themselves from others — it should be “very reasonable to do trick-or-treating” this year, said Hawkinson.

“Going to get the candy is probably not too much of a risk,” because the interaction is brief and “can certainly be done in a safer way than having parties or get-togethers indoors,” he said.

Doctors, though, are not keen on seeing packs of trick-or-treaters crowding sidewalks this year.

“When you’re walking around with your child, you don’t want to go in a big clump or a big group of people as sometimes happens,” said Myers. “It’s best to remember that we are doing our social distancing right now and try to keep doing that.”

Children should wear masks, even outdoors, she said. “Try to make that as fun as possible,” says Myers. “Think about being creative, letting your child pick their mask. Or if you don’t have one that goes with the costume, you could decorate one that would go with it.”

At home, designate one person — best to be an adult — to hand out the candy. Don’t leave the bowl out for kids to dig into.

“It is a good idea … not having a bunch of kids’ hands in the candy bowl,” said Myers.

JOE TENNIS — BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

Halloween night should be a perfect evening for little ghosts and ghouls of all ages to go from door-to-door collecting chocolates, candies and perhaps even an occasional fresh fruit – but no rocks.

Clouds and rain hung over Bristol on Sunday, but are expected to be out of the areas by 5 p.m. Monday, just in time for trick-or-treating, Kyle Snowdin, a meteorologist the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee, said Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to be about 65 degrees on Monday evening, which is about normal for Halloween in the greater Bristol region, Snowdin said. Winds will be about seven mph or less while the chance of rain is about 20%.

By about 10 p.m., temperatures will get to about 50, Snowdin said. “It won’t be super chilly.”

That hasn’t always been the case. There have been several instances when snow was part of the Halloween celebrations in past years. Halloween fell into the deep freezer in 1993 when 1.3 inches of snow fell at the Tri-Cities Regional Airport, Snowdin aid. At race of snow also showed up in 1954 and 2014, Snowdin said.

Three years ago, slightly more than an inch of rain fell in 2019 on Halloween.

“The highest amount we have for rain falling on Halloween was 1961 when 1.3 inches of rain (fell).”

Here are some safety tips to help make a fun and festive occasion:

- Travel in groups. It’s safer and more fun.

- Carry a flashlight.

- Be careful at road crossings.

- Do not go to houses where the porch light is not on or where it is extremely dark.

- Do not trick-or-treat if you have COVID-19 symptoms or have recently tested positive.

- Inspect all treats with an adult to ensure they are safe to eat.

- Be kind an considerate to everyone who rewards you with a treat. Saying “thank you” is appropriate and appreciated.

jtennis@bristolnews.com — 276-791-0709 @BHC_Tennis

