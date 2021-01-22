Hackworth wins GOP nomination to replace late Virginia state Sen. Chafin

Travis Hackworth, a 45-year-old business owner and member of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors, claimed victory late Thursday, emerging from a six-person race for the GOP nomination for the 38th District state Senate seat.
"Thank you ALL for all your support!! I am humbled by the turnout you all brought out! It was amazing," Hackworth posted on his campaign Facebook page.
The candidate posted that Hackworth received 1,984 unofficial votes, or 35.8% of total votes cast. Chad Dotson, a professor at the Appalachian School of Law received 23.6% and Elijah Leonard, a member of the Lebanon Town Council received 13.3%.
The campaign didn't immediately respond to request for comment.
The district Republican committee has not yet released vote totals.
A special election is scheduled March 23 to fill the nearly three years remaining on the unexpired term of former Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Lebanon, who died New Year’s Day due to complications from COVID-19.
In a video posted on the campaign Facebook page just before midnight, an unidentified woman congratulated Hackworth and a room filled with cheering campaign volunteers.
"We want to congratulate Senator - hopefully - Hackworth and his wonderful wife. We wish you all the luck in the world and may God be with you," she said.
Turnout was reportedly heavy as thousands went to the polls across the massive district, which extends from Big Stone Gap on the west side to Radford in the east.
Six candidates were vying for the nomination for the March 23 special election to replace Chafin, R-Lebanon.
The field included four men and two women. Jony Baker, a Dickenson County sheriff’s deputy; Chad Dotson, who is a former judge; Travis Hackworth, a business owner and member of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors; Elijah Leonard, a business owner and member of the Lebanon Town Council; Kimberly Lowe, director of legislative education for the Global Family Alliance; and Tamara Neo, an attorney and former Tazewell County commonwealth’s attorney.
The GOP winner will apparently have Democratic opposition. Laurie Buchwald, a former Radford city councilwoman and nurse practitioner, announced Wednesday she is seeking her party’s nomination.
Both parties must certify candidates today.
The race has been a three-week whirlwind process that began after Chafin’s death. On Jan. 12 — the day before the General Assembly convened — Gov. Ralph Northam set the date of the special election and a Jan. 22 candidate filing deadline.
The district Republican committee hastily scheduled the primary, or canvass, for Jan. 21, giving the field of six hopefuls just a week to organize campaigns and get their messages out to voters.
In addition to the schedule, the race includes a legal complaint.
On Wednesday, Tazewell County Circuit Judge Richard Patterson appointed Roanoke County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Holohan to “investigate allegations of campaign irregularities by [candidate] Chad Dotson,” involving where Dotson lives, a court document shows.
Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Plaster filed a motion to disqualify himself from the matter and asked that another attorney be appointed. Plaster is on record as supporting Hackworth of Cedar Bluff.
The district Republican Committee certified Dotson as a candidate for the seat during a meeting earlier this week.
During the week, Dotson lives in an apartment in Grundy near the Appalachian School of Law, where he is a professor and dean of students. On the weekends, he commutes home to Wise, a spokesman for the campaign previously said.
The district includes Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Pulaski, Russell and Tazewell counties, the cities of Norton and Radford plus portions of Montgomery, Smyth and Wise counties.
