Guilty verdict in shooting death of man found in burned house

ABINGDON, Va. — A Blountville man was convicted of first-degree murder Tuesday in the shooting death of a Bristol, Tennessee man whose remains were found in a burned house in 2020.

After a two-day trial, a Washington County jury also found Terry Dwayne Linebaugh guilty of use of a firearm in commission of a felony and arson in connection to the June 23, 2020, death of Anthony Walker, according to Washington County Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow. The jury deliberated for about two hours, he said.

The body of Walker, 39, was found June 29, 2020, in the burned-out shell of a vacant house on Mary’s Chapel Road near Bristol, Virginia. Sheriff’s Office officials said at the time that they believed the two men were involved with the same woman, and they believe Walker was ambushed at the home, which was set on fire to cover up the murder.

A manhunt ensued, and Walker was arrested without incident two days later in Kingsport.

“I would like to thank the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Forensic Science, Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and the Goodson-Kinderhook Fire and Rescue Squad for their help in prosecuting this case,” Cumbow said in a news release. “A special thanks to the jury of Washington County citizens who heard the evidence and delivered justice for the victim. I am happy to do my part to hold Terry Linebaugh accountable for his actions and will seek a life sentence at the appropriate time.”

The court ordered a presentencing report.

The murder was committed less than a week after Linebaugh was released from a long stint in prison. He was incarcerated from 2004-2009 and again from 2012-2020 for various convictions ranging from malicious wounding to theft.