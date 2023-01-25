Guests to discuss Love Canal disaster experiences

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Two people who were part of the Love Canal environmental disaster will be guest speakers at a public meeting tonight.

Lois Gibbs and Stephen Lester will join members of HOPE for Bristol and other residents affected by the environmental issues of the Bristol Virginia landfill for a 6 p.m. program at the Slater Community Center.

Love Canal was a neighborhood near Niagara Falls, N.Y., best known as the nation’s first toxic Superfund cleanup site. After serving as a municipal dump site, the canal was used by a chemical company to dump tons of chemical byproducts from manufacturing operations.

The environmental issues displaced families and caused widespread, longstanding health problems. The Superfund cleanup there ended in 2004.

Lois Gibbs founded the Love Canal Homeowners’ Association in 1978 and the Center for Health and Environmental Justice in 1981. She is often referred to as “the mother of Superfund” and is the recipient of several honorary doctorates and prestigious awards.

Stephen Lester holds a master’s of science in Toxicology from Harvard University and a master’s in environmental health from New York University. He serves as Science Director at CHEJ and was involved at Love Canal as technical adviser to the state of New York.

“Our goal is to draw attention to the ongoing suffering in our community from the Bristol Virginia landfill pollution and to call for a comprehensive ‘safety plan’ for our residents,” according to information from the nonprofit organization.

Twin City residents have been dealing with extreme odors, health concerns and other issues related to the city landfill which is currently undergoing millions of dollars’ worth of state-recommended work to try and address myriad issues.

A press conference is planned at 4:30 p.m. Doors open to the public at 5:30 p.m.

The Slater Center is located at 325 McDowell St.